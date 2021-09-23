Stunned by Captain's 'Inexperienced Gandhi Kids' Barb, Challenge to Sidhu, This What Top Brass Plans to Do

A day after Captain Amarinder Singh came public with his comments against Congress and threatened to pit strong candidate against party leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress has downplayed any action against the former Punjab CM.

Amarinder Singh yesterday vowed to fight against Navjot Singh Sidhu’s elevation to chief ministership tooth and nail, and will pit a strong candidate against Sidhu in 2022 assembly polls to ensure his defeat.

Singh, referring to the president of Punjab Congress Committee Sidhu, said that he was “ready to make any sacrifice to save the country from such a dangerous man.”

However, Congress top sources have said that there is no need for action against Captain Amarinder Singh for his comments. Sources also added that the party will wait for Singh to calm down.

The former Punjab CM also called Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra “inexperienced” and also called Sidhu a drama master and a dangerous man, accusing him of behaving like a “Super CM" with the new chief minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, “simply nodding along.

Singh had resigned as chief minister on Saturday, after being locked in a bitter leadership fight for months with Navjot Singh Sidhu. Charanjit Singh Channi was elected as the Chief Minister on Monday.

Captain Amarinder Singh also claimed that Punjab is now being run by the party from Delhi, according to a press statement issued here by an aide who summed up his interactions with the media.

“Priyanka and Rahul are like my children. This should not have ended like this. I am hurt," the Congress veteran said. “The “Gandhi children" are quite “inexperienced" and their advisers are clearly “misguiding" them,” he added.

Singh said he will only leave politics on a high. I was ready to leave after victory but never after a loss, he said. He reiterated that his options are still open. The former CM said he had offered his resignation to Congress president Sonia Gandhi three weeks earlier but she asked him to continue.

