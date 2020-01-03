Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Stunned by Punjab's Slip to 12th Rank on SDG Index, Minister Pins Blame on Health Freaks' Restricted Diet

Punjab, a state known for its high consumption of ghee, slipped two points on the SDG India Index and was placed at the 12th rank in 2019 out of 36 states and Union Territories.

News18.com

Updated:January 3, 2020, 11:25 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Stunned by Punjab's Slip to 12th Rank on SDG Index, Minister Pins Blame on Health Freaks' Restricted Diet
File photo of Punjab health minister Balbir Sidhu

New Delhi: Stunned by state's drop in Niti Aayog's Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Index, Punjab health minister has blamed the slip in points on health freaks, who go without food to 'reduce weight'.

Punjab, a state known for its high consumption of ghee, slipped two points on the SDG India Index and was placed at the 12th rank in 2019 out of 36 states and Union Territories. It has slipped on the goals, including 'Life on Land' (from 67 to 59), 'Peace, Justice and strong institutions' (from 84 to 83).

Reacting to the drop in rank, Punjab health minister Balbir Sidhu said, "I don't think there is anyone in Punjab who sleeps without eating food, anyone who does is probably doing it to reduce weight. We in Punjab have a such healthy and rich diet, there is no question of anyone sleeping hungry."

On the other hand, minister SS Dharamsot asked people what stopped them from making rotis when the state was providing them free ration. He further advised people to earn a living for ending starvation.

"We never had starvation. Everyone should work. A person who works can never die of starvation in Punjab. These are wrong figures. When we give atta and dal for free, why can't they even make rotis?" he asked.

With a composite SDG of 62, Punjab has not found mention among the top three states on any of the 17 indices used for evaluating states and UTs on parameters of development. Last year, the state's composite SDG was 71.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram