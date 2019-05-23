English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Stalin Sweep Gives Rahul Gandhi Something to Cheer About; AIADMK Putting Up a Fight in Bypoll Battle: Tamil Nadu Election Result
Its a neck and neck race between DMK and AIADMK in the assembly bypolls as both have taken leads in 10 seats each.
File photo of DMK president MK Stalin.
Tamil Nadu Election Result 2019: The DMK-Congress alliance is leading in 31 out of 38 seats up for grabs in the state, leaving just a two-seat lead for the AIADMK. In 22 crucial bypoll results, the AIADMK and DMK are both leading in 10 seats each. The 38 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, the maximum in south India, is sharing the spotlight with assembly bypolls that will decide the fate of the E Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam’s AIADMK government. The election result will also end the question of who the public thinks is capable of carrying the mantle of Dravidian pride following the death of Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi.
Follow all the live updates from the Lok Sabha elections results here:
The latest from TN election and bypoll result:
Its a neck and neck race between DMK and AIADMK in the assembly bypolls as both have taken leads in 10 seats each.
The survival of the ruling EPS-OPS government depends on the outcome of the by-elections even as exit polls have predicted victory for DMK in both general elections and assembly bypolls.
Dayanidhi Maran has taken the lead in Chennai Central. In Kanyakumari, Congress candidate H Vasanthakumar is leading.
The DMK with 88 legislators has to win all 22 seats to take its tally, along with Congress (eight) and IUML (one) to 119, that is just one number over the simple majority.
In the 234 member Tamil Nadu Assembly, the ruling AIADMK has 114 members (including the Speaker), the DMK has 88, the Congress has eight, while IUML and Independents are one each. To attain a simple majority, the AIADMK has to win just four seats in the by-elections. In order to be comfortable safe, the AIADMK has to win eight or nine assembly seats.
Congress’s Karthi Chidambaram is leading in Sivagangai.
AIADMK’s MSR Rajavarman leads in Sattur by-election
BJP candidate CP Radhakrishnan is leading in Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat.
The Congress is leading in Trichy district while, interestingly, CPI(M) has picked up leads in Madurai. The AIADMK has so far not opened its account yet.
DMK candidate is also leading in the Thiruporur assembly bypoll.
The DMK, which has entered into an alliance with Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, is leading in Thoothukudi, Nilgiris, Thiruvallur, Arakonnam and Namakkal so far.
The Congress party's H. Vasanthakumar, representing the Nanguneri assembly constituency, is contesting in the Lok Sabha polls from Kanyakumari constituency and it will be interesting to see which seat he would opt to retain in case he wins the Lok Sabha polls.
The Lok Sabha polls saw four-cornered contests between the two major fronts led by the AIADMK and DMK, respectively, the AMMK floated by Sasikala’s nephew and Independent MLA Dhinakaran and the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) started by actor-politician Kamal Haasan. Both the AMMK and MNM made their electoral debut.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Follow all the live updates from the Lok Sabha elections results here:
The latest from TN election and bypoll result:
Its a neck and neck race between DMK and AIADMK in the assembly bypolls as both have taken leads in 10 seats each.
The survival of the ruling EPS-OPS government depends on the outcome of the by-elections even as exit polls have predicted victory for DMK in both general elections and assembly bypolls.
Dayanidhi Maran has taken the lead in Chennai Central. In Kanyakumari, Congress candidate H Vasanthakumar is leading.
The DMK with 88 legislators has to win all 22 seats to take its tally, along with Congress (eight) and IUML (one) to 119, that is just one number over the simple majority.
In the 234 member Tamil Nadu Assembly, the ruling AIADMK has 114 members (including the Speaker), the DMK has 88, the Congress has eight, while IUML and Independents are one each. To attain a simple majority, the AIADMK has to win just four seats in the by-elections. In order to be comfortable safe, the AIADMK has to win eight or nine assembly seats.
Congress’s Karthi Chidambaram is leading in Sivagangai.
AIADMK’s MSR Rajavarman leads in Sattur by-election
BJP candidate CP Radhakrishnan is leading in Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat.
The Congress is leading in Trichy district while, interestingly, CPI(M) has picked up leads in Madurai. The AIADMK has so far not opened its account yet.
DMK candidate is also leading in the Thiruporur assembly bypoll.
The DMK, which has entered into an alliance with Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, is leading in Thoothukudi, Nilgiris, Thiruvallur, Arakonnam and Namakkal so far.
The Congress party's H. Vasanthakumar, representing the Nanguneri assembly constituency, is contesting in the Lok Sabha polls from Kanyakumari constituency and it will be interesting to see which seat he would opt to retain in case he wins the Lok Sabha polls.
The Lok Sabha polls saw four-cornered contests between the two major fronts led by the AIADMK and DMK, respectively, the AMMK floated by Sasikala’s nephew and Independent MLA Dhinakaran and the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) started by actor-politician Kamal Haasan. Both the AMMK and MNM made their electoral debut.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 100 Mark, Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @ 8:43
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Takes Early Lead @8:30 Am
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India's First Voter, 98-Year-Old Piggybacking on Son: This Election, Democracy is the Real Winner
- Arya Stark Explores West of Westros, Salman Khan Takes a Jibe at Priyanka Chopra
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results