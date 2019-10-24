Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Subhash Barala in Tohana Election Results 2019: Subhash of BJP Trailing
Live election result status of Subhash Barala Tohana Haryana Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if Subhash Barala has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Subhash Barala Tohana Haryana Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if Subhash Barala has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Subhash Barala is the leader of Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana. He is president of state unit of the party and a member of Haryana Legislative Assembly from Tohana in Fatehabad district. Barala started his political career with the BJP and held positions of party's district secretary, state president of youth wing and state president of BJP Kisan Morcha. Tohana (टोहाना), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Fatehabad district of Haryana and is part of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency.
Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.9% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.92%.
In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,20,517 eligible electors, of which 1,16,497 were male, 1,04,020 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 449 service voters had also registered to vote.
- 2019 Results
In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,03,188 eligible electors, of which 1,07,186 were male, 96,002 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 449 service voters had also registered to vote.
The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,67,845.
Tohana has an elector sex ratio of 892.9.
Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Subhash Barala of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 6906 votes which was 3.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 28.57% in 2014 in the seat.
In the 2009, Paramvir Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 3852 votes which was 2.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.99% in 2009 in the seat.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 39. Tohana Assembly segment of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency. Sirsa Parliament seat was won by BJP.
Number of contestants: A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.
Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 80.56%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 85.22%, while it was 81.94 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.66%.
Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 234 polling stations in 39. Tohana constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 197.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Government of India And WhatsApp Are Debating Encryption Laws: All You Need to Know
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Slaps Shehnaaz Gill During A Task
- In Pics: Malaika Arora Rings in Her 46th Birthday with Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor
- Mozilla Firefox 70 Turns The Tables And Now You Can Track What is Tracking You
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 23 Written Updates: Sidharth Goes Violent in Task, Devoleena Slaps Shehnaz