Subhash Barala in Tohana Election Results 2019: Subhash of BJP Trailing

Subhash Barala is the leader of Bharatiya Janata Party in Haryana. He is president of state unit of the party and a member of Haryana Legislative Assembly from Tohana in Fatehabad district. Barala started his political career with the BJP and held positions of party's district secretary, state president of youth wing and state president of BJP Kisan Morcha. Tohana (टोहाना), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Fatehabad district of Haryana and is part of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.9% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.92%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,20,517 eligible electors, of which 1,16,497 were male, 1,04,020 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 449 service voters had also registered to vote.

Tohana Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JJP 24213 75.17% Devender Singh Babli LEADING BJP 8000 24.83% Subhash Barala CPM -- 0.00% Comrade Jagtar Singh BSP -- 0.00% Baljit Bouddh IND -- 0.00% Ishan Leekha RLKP -- 0.00% Dharampal Sher Gill IND -- 0.00% Rakesh Kumar SWAI -- 0.00% Ankit Gill NOTA -- 0.00% Nota LKSK(P) -- 0.00% Bhim Singh IND -- 0.00% Rajbir Singh IND -- 0.00% Dev Singh INLD -- 0.00% Rajpal Saini IND -- 0.00% Vijay Kumar BMFP -- 0.00% Naresh Kumar IND -- 0.00% Sandeep Kumar IND -- 0.00% Vijay Kumar Jain INC -- 0.00% Paramvir Singh IND -- 0.00% Mamu Ram IND -- 0.00% Meena Rani AAP -- 0.00% Ajay Kumar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,03,188 eligible electors, of which 1,07,186 were male, 96,002 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 449 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,67,845.

Tohana has an elector sex ratio of 892.9.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Subhash Barala of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 6906 votes which was 3.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 28.57% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Paramvir Singh of INC won in this seat by defeating the INLD candidate by a margin of 3852 votes which was 2.8% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.99% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 39. Tohana Assembly segment of Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency. Sirsa Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 19 contestants and in 2009 elections 12 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 80.56%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 85.22%, while it was 81.94 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -4.66%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 234 polling stations in 39. Tohana constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 197.

