Subhendu Adhikari Writes to Two Turncoats to Clear Position, Avoid Defection in BJP

As the leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, wrote letters to two BJP MLAs who switched sides to the All India Trinamool Congress in the last two days.

In his letters to MLA Bishnupur Tanmoy Ghosh and MLA Bagda Biswajit Das, Adhikari has asked them to clarify their positions as media reports suggested that they joined the TMC.

The letter says, “You are hereby called upon to indicate your stand apropos the said subject of you joining All India Trinamool Congress within a period of one week from receipt of the instant letter. In the event nothing is heard from you within the period as aforesaid, it shall be presumed that you have defected to All India Trinamool Congress."

Suvendhu Adhikari has asked Tanmoy Ghosh should to resign and go for election and said that the stand of BJP is clear that they will take up the issue under defection law.

Sources say if these MLAs reply then their stand will be legally cleared and if they don’t reply then this communication can be placed before law stating that the said MLAs themselves have not replied which proves that they are no more with BJP.

BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said; “We are not like Congress we will take steps in this seriously."

