Subrata Mukherjee Would've Handled Post-Amphan Crisis Better Than Firhad Hakim, Says BJP's Dilip Ghosh

Wishing West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee on his birthday, BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh said on Sunday that the senior TMC leader would have handled the post-Amphan situation "much better" had he been the mayor of Kolkata instead of Firhad Hakim.

Ghosh said that Mukherjee, who was the mayor of Kolkata from 2000 to 2005 and is credited to have turned the Kolkata Municipal Corporation around financially and professionally, could have handled the situation more efficiently than incumbent Hakim, who is also the state's Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister,

Reacting to Ghosh's remarks, Mukherjee, who turned 74 on Sunday, said it was nothing but an attempt to create a wedge between ministerial colleagues.

Mukherjee recently criticised his colleagues in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet for not visiting the worst-hit Amphan-affected places in the state enough for coordinating relief and rehabilitation work.