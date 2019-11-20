Arvind Kejriwal Slams Ram Vilas Paswan for 'Lying' over Water Samples Collected by BIS Team in Delhi

New Delhi: The war of words between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan continued on Wednesday as the latter questioned the Consumer Affairs Minister regarding the water samples collected from Delhi by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Paswan on Saturday had released the second phase of the BIS study, which stated that Delhi, along with Kolkata and Chennai, had failed in almost 10 of the 11 quality parameters of drinking water. Kejriwal has questioned the authenticity of the samples, urging the government to recollect them with the help of “neutral” agencies under media presence.

The quality of water supply in Delhi is snowballing into a major issue for the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP and Congress as the Assembly polls in Delhi draws near.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on Wednesday cited a report by NDTV and claimed no samples have been collected from people so far. Questioning Paswan, he inquired if the minister had lied to people.

Tagging Paswan in a tweet, Kejriwal said, "Sir, you say that you took a sample of water from them (citizens quoted in the news report) and that sample failed, while they say that you did not take any sample from them. They also say that they are satisfied with water. You lied so big? Being a Union Minister, such a big fraud with the people?

Further targeting Paswan, Kejriwal alleged that the BIS water sample had been collected from the house of a BJP member and blamed the party for spreading "fear" among the people of Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also demanded an apology from Paswan for "defaming" the Delhi government and "publishing fake reports".

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the address from which the BIS water samples were collected turned out to be fake.

Paswan earlier in the day had asked the Delhi government to coordinate with the BIS team in the recollection of samples and get them tested as per BIS standards.

I have gathered through the newspaper reports that @DelhiJalBoard has constituted 32 teams to collect water samples in Delhi. I hope that as per my letter dated 18th Nov, CM @ArvindKejriwal will coordinate with BIS for collection of samples and get them tested as per BIS standard — Ram Vilas Paswan (@irvpaswan) November 20, 2019

Kejriwal has earlier demanded that Paswan disclose the location from where the samples were collected. He has argued that as per the WHO standards, a sample needs to be collected for every 10,000 people and only then can a study come to a conclusion. In this case, at least 2,000 samples would have been collected, he said.

Kejriwal has also pointed at the contradictory statement of Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat, who had said that Delhi's water quality was better than the European standards.

Battle lines have been drawn over the issue of water quality, with the Delhi government on Wednesday nominating Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice chairman Dinesh Mohaniya and Board member Shalabh Kumar for a joint water sampling and testing along with a team of BIS officers. Paswan, meanwhile, has nominated BIS director general Pramod Kumar Tiwari and deputy director general Jayant Kumar Chaudhary for the water tests.

Alleging that the AAP nominated a “political” person, Paswan urged the Delhi government to nominate a non-political person as part of a joint team for collection of water samples.

"Mohania is a politician, not a technical expert. I have written to the Delhi government that since deputy chairman is a political person, a non-political person may be nominated in his place," Paswan said.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday wrote a letter to Kejriwal, claiming that people were "deeply scared" and "terrified of drinking the water supplied in the city which a BIS report has found to be "poisonous".

