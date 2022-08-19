'Such Incidents Keep Happening': OP Rajbhar After Girl Molested, Paraded Naked in 'Big State' UP's Hamirpur

After a shameful incident of six men beating up a girl and then parading her naked at Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur was reported, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief OP Rajbhar stirred up another controversy by saying “such incidents keep happening as there is not enough police force to protect every house”.

The incident took place on August 17 at the city forest of Hamirpur district. A video of the incident has gone viral, in which the girl and her lover are seen spending time together when six men accost them. Police have arrested three of the accused while the remaining are on the run.

“The population of UP is 25 crore as it is a big state and there is not enough police to guard every house. Such incidents keep happening,” Rajbhar said in a reaction to the incident.

He added: “The law follows its course and the government does its work. There is no jungle raj in UP and Mayawati’s statement is not justified as such incidents happened when her government was in power.”

In the video, it can be seen that six men assault the girl and her lover, following which they beat up the girl and force her to strip naked. The men are heard abusing the girl and demanding money from the couple by beating them up with belts and sticks.

According to police, three men seen in the video have been arrested. The accused are seen molesting the girl but this was not an incident of gangrape, police added.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here