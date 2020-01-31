'Such Incidents Possible When BJP Leaders Provoke People': Priyanka Gandhi on Jamia Firing
The Congress leader demanded PM Modi to answer whether he stood for violence or non-violence.
Representative image of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi castigated the BJP over the firing incident outside Jamia Millia Islamia University, saying that said such incidents were possible when the ruling party's leaders incited people to shoot. She demanded to Prime minister Narendra Modi to answer whether he stood with violence or non-violence.
Her attack on the government comes a day after tensions in the Jamia area spiralled on Thursday after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters, injuring a student, before walking away while waving the firearm above his head and shouting "Yeh lo aazadi" amid heavy police presence in the area.
"When the BJP government ministers and party leaders incite people to shoot, give provocative speeches, then all this becomes possible. The Prime Minister should answer what kind of a Delhi he wants to build?" Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
Gandhi also asked whether Modi stood with development or anarchy.
Junior finance minister Anurag Thakur had on Monday led chants of ‘shoot the traitors’ at a poll rally in north Delhi’s Rithala. The minister prompted "desh ke gaddaron ko..." to which the crowd responded "...goli maaro sa***n ko". The chant translates to "shoot down the traitors who betray the country".
