'Beta Kisi Ka Bhi Ho...': At BJP Meet, PM Modi Cracks Whip on Kailash Vijayvargiya's Son for Thrashing Official

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday pulled up Akash Vijayvargiya, son of veteran BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, for assaulting a civic official with a bat during a demolition drive.

At the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting, Modi said the party did not need netas (lawmakers) who spoil its image. “Beta kisi ka bhi ho, manmaani nahi chalegi (whosoever’s son it may be, bad behaviour will not be tolerated),” he said.

The Prime Minister also hit out at those supporting Akash, saying they too should be sacked. “Your job as an MP is to help and serve people. It is the job of the Opposition to demonstrate,” he added.

Akash was arrested on June 26 for attacking a civic body official with a cricket bat after a heated argument over a demolition drive.

He had justified his action saying, "In the BJP, we have been taught, pehle aavedan, phir nivedan aur phir danadan. (first request and then attack)." He had also said that he does not regret his action as he had done it in "self-defence".

He was given a rousing welcome upon his release from jail. A video from Saturday also shows party workers indulging in celebratory gunfire outside his office after he was granted bail.

His father, too, sought to play down the incident, saying it was unfortunate but both sides were to be blamed. "It is very unfortunate. I think there was mishandling from both the sides. Kachhe khiladi hain (they are novice players), Akash ji bhi aur nagar nigam commissioner. It wasn't a big issue but it was made huge. I think officers should not be arrogant, they should talk to people’s representatives. I saw a lack of it and to ensure that it doesn’t happen again, both of them should be made to understand,” the BJP general secretary was quoted as saying.