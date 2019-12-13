Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

‘Such Members Have No Moral Right to be in Lok Sabha’: Rajnath Singh on Rahul Gandhi’s Rape Remark

The BJP MPs have been demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his reported remark that 'Make in India' has become 'rape in India'.

PTI

Updated:December 13, 2019, 2:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
‘Such Members Have No Moral Right to be in Lok Sabha’: Rajnath Singh on Rahul Gandhi’s Rape Remark
File photo of Rajnath Singh.

New Delhi: Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his reported rape remark, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday the comment has hurt not only the Lok Sabha but the entire country, and that such members don't have the moral right to be in the House.

The BJP MPs have been demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his reported remark that 'Make in India' has become 'rape in India'.

Singh said the 'Make in India' initiative was started to transform the country from an "importing nation to an exporting nation".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Make in India' initiative to provide employment to youth of the country. Now people are rhyming it with remarks which cannot be uttered, he said.

Asserting that not only the House but the entire country has been hurt by the remark, Singh said, "Such members have no moral right to be a member of the Lok Sabha."

Demanding apology from the Wayanad MP, Singh said when BJP members Ananth Hegde and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti made controversial remarks they expressed regret in the House.

Rahul Gandhi should apologise not only to the Lok Sabha but to the entire country, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram