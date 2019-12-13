‘Such Members Have No Moral Right to be in Lok Sabha’: Rajnath Singh on Rahul Gandhi’s Rape Remark
The BJP MPs have been demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his reported remark that 'Make in India' has become 'rape in India'.
File photo of Rajnath Singh.
New Delhi: Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his reported rape remark, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday the comment has hurt not only the Lok Sabha but the entire country, and that such members don't have the moral right to be in the House.
Singh said the 'Make in India' initiative was started to transform the country from an "importing nation to an exporting nation".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Make in India' initiative to provide employment to youth of the country. Now people are rhyming it with remarks which cannot be uttered, he said.
Asserting that not only the House but the entire country has been hurt by the remark, Singh said, "Such members have no moral right to be a member of the Lok Sabha."
Demanding apology from the Wayanad MP, Singh said when BJP members Ananth Hegde and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti made controversial remarks they expressed regret in the House.
Rahul Gandhi should apologise not only to the Lok Sabha but to the entire country, he said.
