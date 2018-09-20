English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Suffering From Painful Orthopaedic Ailment, Says Congress Delhi Chief Ajay Maken Amid Resignation Rumours
The Congress on Tuesday dismissed as "rumours" reports that Maken has resigned and said he has gone for a medical checkup abroad and continues holding the post.
File photo of Congress leader Ajay Maken.
New Delhi: Ajay Maken on Thursday said that he was suffering from "painful orthopaedic ailment", two days after Congress dismissed as "rumours" reports of his resignation as its Delhi unit chief.
Maken tweeted that he was "deeply touched" by outpouring of wishes and concerns about his health but did not comment on the resignation "rumours".
"Deeply touched by the outpouring of good wishes and concern about my health. I'm suffering from an irreversible & progressive orthopaedic ailment, which is extremely painful, but not life-threatening. Seeking 3rd opinion on the exact cause-To arrest progression & obliterate pain(sic)," he tweeted.
The Congress on Tuesday dismissed as "rumours" reports stating that Maken has resigned and said he has gone for a medical checkup abroad and continues holding the post.
AICC incharge of Delhi affairs P C Chacko had said that Maken was abroad for medical check up and he had informed him as well as Congress president Rahul Gandhi about his trip.
"Maken has not resigned and will continue to be the Delhi Congress chief," Chacko told PTI.
"He has left and has informed Congress president Rahul Gandhi and me about his medical checkup. He will return on September 22," Chacko said.
He said Maken will resume work after returning to Delhi on September 22.
Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukherjee had asserted, "Resignation of Ajay Maken is completely a rumour. He is and will remain our president."
Another leader Mukesh Sharma said Maken would address a 'mahapanchayat' of 365 villages against "illegal" sealing in South Delhi's Rangpuri on September 23.
Maken tweeted that he was "deeply touched" by outpouring of wishes and concerns about his health but did not comment on the resignation "rumours".
"Deeply touched by the outpouring of good wishes and concern about my health. I'm suffering from an irreversible & progressive orthopaedic ailment, which is extremely painful, but not life-threatening. Seeking 3rd opinion on the exact cause-To arrest progression & obliterate pain(sic)," he tweeted.
Deeply touched by the outpouring of good wishes and concern about my health.I’m suffering from an irreversible & progressive orthopaedic ailment, which is extremely painful, but not life-threatening
Seeking 3rd opinion on the exact cause-To arrest progression &obliterate pain.
— Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) September 20, 2018
The Congress on Tuesday dismissed as "rumours" reports stating that Maken has resigned and said he has gone for a medical checkup abroad and continues holding the post.
AICC incharge of Delhi affairs P C Chacko had said that Maken was abroad for medical check up and he had informed him as well as Congress president Rahul Gandhi about his trip.
"Maken has not resigned and will continue to be the Delhi Congress chief," Chacko told PTI.
"He has left and has informed Congress president Rahul Gandhi and me about his medical checkup. He will return on September 22," Chacko said.
He said Maken will resume work after returning to Delhi on September 22.
Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukherjee had asserted, "Resignation of Ajay Maken is completely a rumour. He is and will remain our president."
Another leader Mukesh Sharma said Maken would address a 'mahapanchayat' of 365 villages against "illegal" sealing in South Delhi's Rangpuri on September 23.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
