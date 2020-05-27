POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sufferings of Migrants Amid Dispute Between Centre, Maharashtra Most Unfortunate: Mayawati

File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.

File photo of BSP chief Mayawati.

Mayawati urged the Centre and Maharashtra government to stop blame-game and pay attention to the crisis of migrant workers.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 12:23 PM IST
Share this:

BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday termed as most unfortunate the continued sufferings of the migrants amid an ongoing dispute between the Centre and the Maharashtra government.

"Due to the dispute between the Centre and the Maharashtra government, lakhs of migrant labourers are still suffering badly, which is sad and unfortunate. It is important to stop levelling of charges and pay attention to these helpless people so that their lives can be saved from being completely ruined," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Whether it is a BJP government or that of the Congress, the continued harassment and neglect faced by medical workers and migrant labourers, who have suffered the most because of the coronavirus epidemic and the long lockdown, are neither fair nor in the interests of the country. The government should pay attention immediately," Mayawati said in another tweet.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading