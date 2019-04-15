Suffix 'Ex' Coming Soon For PM Modi: Ahmed Patel Predicts Poll Results

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Monday said after the results of the Lok Sabha election are declared on May 23, the word “former” or “ex” would be put before the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.When asked about the grand alliance’s PM candidate, Patel said a decision in this regard would be taken after the allies secure a majority, even as he expressed confidence that the present Prime Minister would not continue in the post.“Members of the grand alliance would sit and take a decision on the next prime ministerial candidate. However, there’s no doubt that Modi would become an ex-PM after May 23,” he added.Modi and other BJP leaders have regularly attacked the opposition alliance for not being able to project a PM face ahead of the general election.During a recent event in Delhi, Modi said, “When I was made a prime ministerial candidate, there was a queue for the PM’s post in 2014. Many wanted to become prime minister. The queue has got a bit longer now in 2019.”From Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee to SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu, several names have been suggested by supporters as potential prime ministerial candidates in the recent months. However, the Opposition is yet to confirm any candidate.Recently, Patel had slammed income tax (I-T) raids on party colleagues and their aides and called it a bid by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to target its opponents. He said it revealed the desperation of the saffron camp ahead of the Lok Sabha election.The senior Congress leader had said people would give a befitting reply to the BJP in the seven-phase general election that began on April 11.