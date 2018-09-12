GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sugarcane Leads to Diabetes, Grow Something Else: CM Yogi Adityanath to UP Farmers

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath gave this suggestion to farmers on Tuesday while addressing a gathering in Baghpat, which is known for its bumper sugarcane produce.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:September 12, 2018, 7:22 PM IST
File photo of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the farmers of the state to focus on crops other than sugarcane as excessive production of sugar leads to more consumption, and consequently, to diabetes. Yogi gave this suggestion to the farmers on Tuesday while addressing a gathering in Baghpat, which is known for its bumper sugarcane produce.

“Farmers should try to focus on growing other crops like vegetables rather than just growing sugarcane. Excessive production of sugar also leads to more consumption which, in turn, causes diabetes. You (farmers) are growing too much sugarcane today,” Yogi said.

Addressing the issue of dues of the farmers, CM Yogi said, “The remaining 10,000 crore of the sugarcane farmers will be cleared very soon by the sugar mills. If they (sugar mills) don’t clear the sugarcane farmers’ dues by October 15, they will have to face the consequences. We have made all the required arrangements in order to clear the dues.”

The clearance of dues has been a concern for the BJP government in the state as it recently lost the Kairana bypoll to an RLD candidate by 44,000 votes, in which the pending dues was one of the most important points. Now, with its focus on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is in no mood to face the ire of the sugarcane farmers and has accelerated the process of clearing the dues of worth Rs 10,000 crore.

Reacting to Adityanath's statement, former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav advised him to ask him supporters not to vitiate society with hatred.



