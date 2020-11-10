Sugauli Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Sugauli Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Sugauli (सुगौली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Purvi Champaran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Purvi Champaran. Sugauli is part of 2. Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.55%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.79%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,79,242 eligible electors, of which 1,49,094 were male, 1,29,449 female and 14 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,59,861 eligible electors, of which 1,40,654 were male, 1,19,198 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,04,928 eligible electors, of which 1,10,083 were male, 94,845 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sugauli in 2015 was 127. In 2010, there were 67.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Ramchandra Sahni of BJP won in this seat by defeating Om Prakash Choudhary of RJD by a margin of 7,756 votes which was 4.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.12% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ramchandra Sahani of BJP won in this seat defeating Vijay Prasad Gupta of RJD by a margin of 12,379 votes which was 10.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 34.42% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 11. Sugauli Assembly segment of Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Dr Sanjay Jaiswal won the Paschim Champaran Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Paschim Champaran Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 16 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Sugauli are: Vijay Prasad Gupta (LJP), Er. Shashi Bhushan Singh (RJD), Sant Singh Kushwaha (RLSP), Asha Devi (HSJP), Zulfiquar Aftab (JDR), Mahmad Sohail Sahil (JAPL), Ramchandra Sahni (BJP), Vinod Kumar Mahto (JGHP), Shekh Alauddin (JSHD), Sadre Alam (AIMF), Akhilesh Kumar Mishra (IND), Anita Devi (IND), Amrit Raj (IND), Vishnu Prasad Gupta (IND), Shekh Manjar Hussain (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.23%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 59.84%, while it was 55.32% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 282 polling stations in 11. Sugauli constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 250. In 2010 there were 218 polling stations.

Extent:

11. Sugauli constituency comprises of the following areas of Purvi Champaran district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Ramgarhwa and Sugauli. It shares an inter-state border with Purvi Champaran.

Sugauli seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Sugauli is 329.51 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Sugauli is: 26°46'33.2"N 84°46'22.1"E.

