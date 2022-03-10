Sugnu Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting Of Votes On

Live election results updates of Sugnu seat in Manipur. A total of 3 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections: Kangujam Ranjit Singh (INC), Mayanglambam Binod (BJP), Kakyenpaibam Muktasana Singh (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 90.05%, which is 1.43% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Kangujam Ranjit Singh of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sugnu results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.39 Sugnu (Sugnoo) (सुगनु) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Valley region and Thoubal district of Manipur. Sugnu is part of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 74.47%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 27287 eligible electors in this Assembly segment, of which 13,693 were male and 13,594 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sugnu in 2019 was: 993 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 26,775 eligible electors, of which 13,304 were male,13,471 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Manipur Assembly elections, there were a total of 22,940 eligible electors, of which 11,623 were male, 11,317 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sugnu in 2017 was 206. In 2012, there were 156 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Manipur Assembly elections, Kangujam Ranjit Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Yumnam Jiban Singh of BJP by a margin of 3,133 which was 13.21% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 56.19% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kangujam Ranjit Singh of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Yumnam Jiban (Shangba) of CPI by a margin of 7,955 votes which was 40.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 58.01% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 39 Sugnu Assembly segment of the 2. Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency. Lorho S. Pfoze of NPF won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat defeating Houlim Shokhopao Mate of BJP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Outer Manipur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.05%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 88.62%, while it was 86.68% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sugnu went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Manipur Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.39 Sugnu Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 33. In 2012, there were 32 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.39 Sugnu comprises of the following areas of Thoubal district of Manipur:

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Manipur border Sugnu constituency, which are: Chandel, Kumbi, Hiyanglam. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sugnu is approximately 1065 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sugnu is: 24°17’23.6"N 93°53’58.2"E.

