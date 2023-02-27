CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

‘Suicidal Retract from Traditional Values’: Kerala Congress Ex-Chief Protests ‘Abstinence from Alcohol’ Clause

By: Neethu Reghukumar

Edited By: Shilpy Bisht

CNN-News18

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 15:07 IST

Thiruvananthapuram, India

The Congress on February 25 dropped from its constitution abstention from alcohol as a necessary condition to be a party member. (File photo/News18)

Congress leader VM Sudheeran wrote to Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and KC Venugopal that dropping the abstinence from alcohol and wearing khadi clause from among the 'mandatory condition for primary membership' of Congress is ‘most unfortunate, undesirable and objectionable’

Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president VM Sudheeran has strongly protested in his letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge against the amendments to drop abstinence from alcohol as well as khadi from among the ‘mandatory condition for primary membership’ of the party.

“The amendments in the Constitution adopted at the Congress Plenary held at Raipur to drop abstinence from alcohol as well as wearing khadi from among the ‘mandatory condition for primary membership’ of our party is most unfortunate, undesirable and objectionable,” the letter read.

Sudheeran sent the letter to senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Rahul Gandhi and Tariq Anwar.

Sudheeran, in his letter, also said, “I would like to point out that abstinence from alcohol and wearing khadi was part of the Freedom Struggle, and, for decades, a slogan and proud identity of the great Indian National Congress. By amending this clause, our party in a way, is disowning the freedom movement and Gandhian values.”

The letter read, “There is no justification in the argument that since violation is taking place, the clause has to be repealed. It is just like arguing that the Penal Laws shall be repealed because crimes are taking place.”

He also stressed that the amendment is a “suicidal retract from the traditional values and norms, which the Congress party has been proudly upholding and practicing for years”.

“I hereby express my strong protest against the above amendments and request you to kindly intervene and take appropriate action to withdraw the decision for the best interest of Congress party and people,” he told senior Congress leaders.

The Congress on February 25 dropped from its constitution abstention from alcohol as a necessary condition to be a party member. It also made wearing khadi clothes optional during the AICC plenary at Raipur. The amendments were read out by Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.

About the Author
Neethu Reghukumar
Neethu Reghukumar, Principal Correspondent at CNN-News18, has 12 years of experience in both print and broadcast journalism. She covers politics, crim
