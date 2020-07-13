Suicide Note Found in Bengal BJP MLA's Shirt Pocket Blames '2 People'; BJP Smells TMC Conspiracy

Kolkata: A suicide note has been recovered from the shirt pocket of Hemtabad BJP MLA, Debendra Nath Roy, who was found hanging infront of a mobile shop at Baliyadighi in Uttar Dinajpur district.

North Dinajpur SP Sumit Kumar confirmed the recovery of a suicide note in which the MLA has named two persons for pushing him to take the extreme step.

“Prima facie it seems like a suicide case. We have recovered a suicide note and further investigation is going on. A team of forensic experts also visited the place as a part of the probe. Soon, we will be able to solve the case," Kumar said.

Later, the West Bengal Police tweeted: "Today morning the dead body of MLA Hemtabad, Debendra Nath Roy was detected hanging from the veranda ceiling of a mobile shop at Balia, Deben More, Raigunj, Uttar Dinajpur. All necessary steps of investigation such as use of tracker dog, visit of forensic experts are being taken. PM is yet to be done. People are requested not to jump on speculative, biased and judgmental conclusions and to wait for the investigation to complete."

"A suicide note is recovered from the shirt pocket of the deceased. Two persons have been named in the note as responsible for his death," it further reads

Meanwhile, BJP leaders took out a rally in Kolkata and alleged that TMC leaders are is trying to suppress the facts and make it seem like a suicide case after killing their MLA.

Carrying posters and placards, BJP cadres shouted slogans against the TMC government and accused it of unleashing terror across the state. "We demand CBI inquiry into the incident. The truth must come out," BJP's state vice president Raju Banerjee said.

Responding to BJP allegations, senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim said, “He was upset with the BJP leadership and therefore, he named some persons in his suicide note. BJP is doing a dirty politics over dead bodies. This is unfortunate.”

Earlier on Monday, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar demanded ‘highest transparency’ while investigating the incident.

In a series of tweets to Mamata Banerjee, he said, “Hematabad MLA ‘hanging’ - Police stance at top that it is ‘suicide’ is indicative of cover up - smacks with police prejudice, not without obvious intentions. Autopsy be ‘video-graphed by expert team’ as per Supreme Court directives. Highest transparency be observed.”

“Political violence and vendetta @MamataOfficial shows no signs of abating. Death of Debendra Nath Roy, Hemtabad MLA-Uttar Dinajpur District, raises serious issues including allegations of murder. Need for thorough impartial probe to unravel truth and blunt political violence,” her tweet reads.

Meanwhile, the state BJP leadership has informed the matter to the Central leadership and demanded a CBI inquiry in to it.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda termed the incident as ‘extremely shocking and deplorable’.

“The suspected heinous killing of Debendra Nath Ray, BJP MLA from Hemtabad in West Bengal, is extremely shocking and deplorable. This speaks of the Gunda Raj & failure of law and order in the Mamta govt. People will not forgive such a govt in the future. We strongly condemn this,” he added.

BJP vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar claimed that with the cruel killing of MLA Debendra Nath Ray,so far 105 BJP workers became martyrs in the hands of TMC goons in Bengal.

Senior party leaders Shiv Prakash and Arvind Menon questioned if a MLA is not safe in Bengal and one can imagine the safety and security of common people in the state.

BJP MP Babul Supriyo said, “I don’t want to write much now. All I can say that people of Bengal will respond to it soon. It is just a matter of time.”

Once Mamata Banerjee’s close aid and now in BJP, Mukul Roy, claimed that it is a ‘pre-planned murder’ and alleged that there is no democracy in West Bengal.

BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray from Hemtabad was found hanging in front a shop near his house on Monday morning. The local residents of Baliyadighi found Debendra hanging in front of a shop and they immediately alerted the local police.

A team of policemen rushed to the spot and sent the body for Post Mortem examination for further investigation.

In 2016, Debendra Nath Roy was elected to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from Hemtabad in as a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

In May 2019, he along with Subhranshu Roy, Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya and more than 50 Councillors joined the BJP in the presence of senior BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Kailash Vijayvargiya.