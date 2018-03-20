Suicide of Madhya Pradesh Minister's ‘Daughter-in-law’ Rocks Assembly

Opposition MLAs led by Congress disrupted proceedings in Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday, seeking a discussion on the suicide of a woman whose family has claimed that she was the daughter-in-law of PWD Minister Rampal Singh.The Speaker adjourned the House after failing to stop the ruckus.While the minister’s family has denied any links with the woman, it has been alleged that it was because of this refusal that she killed herself. The case saw a twist at her funeral on Tuesday when her alleged husband, Girijesh Singh, attended the last rites ceremony in Udaypura village, Raisen district.Deceased Preeti Raghuwanshi had allegedly married Singh last year at an Arya Samaj Mandir in Bhopal.Minister Rampal Singh, on being asked about Preeti’s claims, said he would first have to discuss it with his son.On Tuesday, soon after the Question Hour, Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh decided to move an adjournment motion proposed by his fellow MLAs, without referring to the controversy.Declining to allow the debate, Speaker Dr Sitasaran Sharma asked him to raise the issue in Zero Hour.The treasury benches led by Public Relations Minister Narottam Mishra opposed the motion saying if the Speaker would allow them to speak, he should also give a chance to them to put forward their views. Home Minister Bhupendra Singh also intervened saying the matter indicated by the LOP was a serious issue.“The police probe is underway and pointing fingers at someone is not proper at this point. The opposition should say things once the probe is over.”However, senior Congress MLA Arif Aqueel, chief whip Ram Niwas Rawat, Mukesh Nayak and others kept pressing for the debate.Mishra alleged that a divided Congress was misusing the House to rake up the controversy around their own MLA Hemant Katare, who is facing charges of rape and abduction.The proceedings were adjourned and Congress MLAs came to the Well, raising slogans against the BJP government. Amid the din, the Speaker again adjourned the proceedings for 30 minutes.As the House met again, Singh alleged that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been talking about stringent action in crimes against women but “this was the real situation”. Congress legislators again rushed to the Well and raised slogans.Ignoring the protests, the Speaker continued with the proceedings and the Congress MLAs walked out of the House. Soon after, the proceedings were adjourned for the day.“We only wanted a discussion, which was not allowed,” Singh said, adding, “There are two kinds of laws in Madhya Pradesh, one for the common man and the other for the people of BJP.” Singh criticized the non-registration of FIR in the suicide case referring to evidences that suggest the minister’s son married her.“Hassled with an internal rift, the Congress raked up the issue that is under police probe and did not allow issues of public interest to be raised in the House,” Mishra said.The minister who claimed that the neither the suicide note, nor the woman’s family has named anyone and fended off the queries on the minister’s son attending the last rites on Tuesday.Raisen resident Preeti Raghuwanshi (25) committed suicide by hanging herself at her home on March 17 and later her family alleged that minister Rampal Singh’s son Girijesh had secretly married her last year. The family has claimed that Preeti ended her life under pressure when Girjesh’s family was planning her remarriage.