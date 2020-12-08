'Suit–Boot' Govt Brought Farm Bills Without Any Discussion, Says Digvijaya Singh From Protest Site

Launching an attack on Narendra Modi government amid ongoing farmers protest, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday said that the "suit-boot government" has proposed contentious agriculture bills without discussing with anyone. The Opposition often refers Modi government as "suit-boot ki sarkar" (a government of capitalists, rich people, and of those dressed in suits and boots).

In support to Bharat Bandh, Singh led the demonstration of Congress workers in Indore where slogans were raised against the Modi government. The protesters demanded repeal of three agri laws by saying 'Kala Kanoon Wapas Lo'.

"The suit-boot government has introduced these bills (farm) without holding any discussion. The poor had to lined up outside banks during demonetisation and Rs 500 note was exchanged for Rs 300-400 and Rs 1,000 for Rs 700-800," Singh, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, said.

Demanding repeal of the laws, Singh said it was a fight between the rich and the poor. He appealed to the Prime Minister to set up a joint Parliamentary committee to resolve the problems of farmers and for holding discussions with the farmers' bodies to frame a law which is in their interest.

Meanwhile, the Indore wholesale markets remained unaffected with the Bharat Bandh call and was seen functioning as usual.