Sujapur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

53. Sujapur (सुजापुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Malda district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Sujapur is part of 8. Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.59%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.71%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,51,005 eligible electors, of which 1,26,888 were male, 1,24,110 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sujapur in 2021 is 978.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,10,287 eligible electors, of which 1,08,815 were male, 1,01,469 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,71,378 eligible electors, of which 89,535 were male, 81,845 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sujapur in 2016 was 71. In 2011, there were 55.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Isha Khan Choudhury of INC won in this seat by defeating Abu Nasar Khan Choudhury of TMC by a margin of 47,080 votes which was 28.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 58.46% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Abu Nasar Khan Choudhury of INC won in this seat defeating Hazi Ketabuddin of CPIM by a margin of 17,361 votes which was 12.96% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.75% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 53. Sujapur Assembly segment of Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Maldaha Dakshin Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Maldaha Dakshin Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Sujapur are: Isha Khan Choudhury (INC), Md Abdul Ghani (TMC), Rafiqul Islam (BSP), Sk Ziauddin (BJP), Nasmul Hoque (PFDS), Md Nur Islam Sekh (RSMP), Md Monirul Hasan (JESMSKM), Manjur Alahi Munshi (IND), Md Saidul Hoque (IND), Md Rahim Biswas (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.2%, while it was 78.19% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 356 polling stations in 53. Sujapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 213. In 2011 there were 204 polling stations.

EXTENT:

53. Sujapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Malda district of West Bengal: 1. Alipur-I, Alipur-II, Bamongram Mashimpur, Gayeshbari, Jalalpur, Jalua Badhal, Kalia Chak-II, Mozampur, Naoda Jadupur, Silampur-I, Silampur-II and Sujapur GPs of CDB Kaliachak-I. It shares an inter-state border with Malda.

The total area covered by Sujapur is 81 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sujapur is: 24°51’56.5"N 88°02’31.9"E.

