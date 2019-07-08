Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sukhbir Singh Badal Calls for Making Chandigarh Capital of Punjab

Participating in a debate on Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, Sukhbir said remittance of all resources and revenues collected from the union territory should be paid to Punjab, besides payment of a royalty to the state for the use of its water resources.

PTI

Updated:July 8, 2019, 11:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sukhbir Singh Badal Calls for Making Chandigarh Capital of Punjab
File photo of senior SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Loading...

New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday demanded that Chandigarh be made the capital solely of Punjab, rather being a union territory and the capital of both Punjab and Haryana.

Participating in a debate on Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, Sukhbir said remittance of all resources and revenues collected from the union territory should be paid to Punjab, besides payment of a royalty to the state for the use of its water resources. Stating that capital cities were force multipliers, Badal said the amount of revenue a state capital could generate was phenomenal.

"The Centre's promise of making Chandigarh the capital of Punjab remains unfulfilled till now. It should be made the capital and the revenue and resources generated by Chandigarh should be collected by the state," he said in a statement issued by SAD. He made a slew of demands for Punjab, including a tax holiday for the state and royalty from Rajasthan for availing its water resources.

About the depleting groundwater in the state, Sukhbir said that in the last 10 years, despite six deficient monsoons, Punjab farmers had increased the productivity of paddy and wheat.

"This, however, came at a great cost, with the state's only resource 'water' depleting. Water should be given the same importance as coal, iron ore and gas. It is time for the country to help Punjab and grant special funds for upgrading its canal system, rejuvenating groundwater, diversifying from wheat and paddy," he said, adding there should be an assured support price for alternate crops.

Raising the problems being faced by farmers whose lands are situated along the Pakistan border in the no man's land, Badal said farmers tilling 17,000 acres did not have freedom to tend to their crops or irrigate wheat, mustard, chana and vegetables.

He suggested that either this land should be acquired by the central government or it should pay a yearly compensation of Rs 20,000 per acre to farmers. Describing the Union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a bold, revolutionary and futuristic document, he said it addresses concerns of all sectors.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram