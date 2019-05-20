Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sukhbir Singh Badal to Win Ferozpur, Says News18-IPSOS Survey

In the previous two elections — 2009 and 2014 — SAD won this seat. SAD’s Sher Singh Ghubaya defeated Congress’ Jagmeet Singh Brar in both elections.

News18.com

Updated:May 20, 2019, 8:26 PM IST
Sukhbir Singh Badal to Win Ferozpur, Says News18-IPSOS Survey
File photo of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
As the country awaits the result of the World’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.

News18-IPSOS suggests that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Sukhbir Singh Badal may emerge as the winner from the seat of Ferozpur in the state of Punjab. Badal is the president of SAD.

As per the exit poll, other contestants — Congress’ Sher Singh Ghubaya and AAP’s Harjinder Singh Kaka Sran are trailing.

Ferozpur has been a bastion of SAD for years. SAD has been winning this seat since 1998. Former SAD member Sher Singh Ghubaya served as MP from Ferozpur for the last two consecutive terms. He quit SAD before the general elections and joined Congress.

In the previous two elections — 2009 and 2014 — SAD won this seat. SAD’s Sher Singh Ghubaya defeated Congress’ Jagmeet Singh Brar in both elections.

In 2014, Sher Singh won from this seat with a margin of 2.8 per cent votes. He defeated Congress’ Sunil Jakhar in a close fight. Ghubaya got 4,87,932 votes and a vote share of 44.1 per cent while Jakhar got 4,56,512 votes with a vote share of 41.3 per cent.

Earlier in 2009, Sher Singh defeated Congress candidate Jagmeet Singh Brar with a margin of 2.2 per cent votes.

While in 2004, Zora Singh Maan of SAD defeated Jagmeet Singh Brar with a low margin of 1.4 per cent. Maan got 3,57,102 votes with a vote share of 41.2 per cent while Brar got 3,45,563 votes and a vote share of 39.8 per cent.

The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to poll in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.

The final results will be announced on May 23.
