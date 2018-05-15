Sullia Election Results 2018 Live Updates: BJP's Angara S. Won

Live Status BJP Angara S. Won

Sullia (SC) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Dakshina Kannada district and Coastal Karnataka region of Karnataka and is a part of the Dakshina Kannada Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 1,95,439 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 97,502 are male, 97,803 female and 0 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 100.18 and the approximate literacy rate is 86%BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 1,373 votes (0.94%) securing 45.13% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 81.07%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 4,322 votes (3.49%) registering 49.41% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 83.8%.