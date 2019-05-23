English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sullurpeta Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Sullurpeta (సూళ్లూరుపేట) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
121. Sullurpeta is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Nellore district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.
This Rural constituency has 2,31,638 voters of which 1,13,736 are male and 1,17,850 are female and 52 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Sullurpeta , recorded a voter turnout of 82.86%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78.21% and in 2009, 75.35% of Sullurpeta 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Sanjeevaiah Kiliveti of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 3,726 votes which was 2.1% of the total votes polled. Sanjeevaiah Kiliveti polled a total of 1,77,444 (41.34%) votes.
TDP's Dr Parasa Venkata Rathnaiah won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 5367 (3.36%) votes. Dr Parasa Venkata Rathnaiah polled 1,59,872 which was 41.34% of the total votes polled.
Sullurpeta went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: सूल्लूरुपेट (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and సూళ్లూరుపేట (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Sullurpeta Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JP(D)
--
--
Kinthada Gurumurthy
PPOI
--
--
Panakala Ramulamma
IND
--
--
Addanki Chandra Babu
IND
--
--
Biguvu Srinivasulu
JSP
--
--
Uyyala Praveen
TDP
--
--
Dr.Parasa Venkata Rathnaiah
NOTA
--
--
Nota
INC
--
--
Chandanamudi Pedda Eswaraiah
BJP
--
--
Dasari Ratnam
YSRCP
--
--
Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah
