Sultanpur Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Leading at 12 PM

A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Anoop Sanda (SP), Dr. Devi Sahay Mishra (BSP), Firoz Khan (INC), Vinod Singh (BJP), Mirja Akram Beg (AIMIM), Dharmesh Kumar (AAP), Vindhya (VIP), Shanti Patel (AJPI), Siddharth Bhim Bauddh (BJMP), Mirja Atahar Veg (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 57.55%, which is 0.72% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Surya Bhan Singh of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.188 Sultanpur (सुल्तानपुर) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Awadh region and Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Sultanpur is part of Sultanpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.44% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 69.27%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 346632 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,81,698 were male and 1,64,904 female and 30 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sultanpur in 2019 was: 908 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,63,024 eligible electors, of which 1,88,234 were male,1,72,657 female and 7 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,16,190 eligible electors, of which 1,70,723 were male, 1,45,462 female and 5 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sultanpur in 2017 was 550. In 2012, there were 414 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Surya Bhan Singh of BJP won in this seat defeating Mujeeb Ahmad of BSP by a margin of 32,393 which was 15.81% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.36% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Anoop Sanda of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mohd Tahir Khan of BSP by a margin of 6,812 votes which was 3.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 31.91% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BSP got the most number of votes in the 188 Sultanpur Assembly segment of the 38. Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Maneka Sanjai Gandhi of BJP won the Sultanpur Parliament seat defeating Chandra Bhadra Singh “Ssonu" of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Sultanpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 57.55%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 56.83%, while it was 57.55% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sultanpur went to the polls in Phase 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 27, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.188 Sultanpur Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 367. In 2012, there were 318 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.188 Sultanpur comprises of the following areas of Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Katka Khanpur, 3 Mayang, 5 Revenu Inspector Nagar and Sultanpur Municipal Board of 4 Sadar Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Sultanpur constituency, which are: Goshainganj, Sadar, Lambhua, Amethi, Isauli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sultanpur is approximately 319 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sultanpur is: 26°15’08.3"N 82°04’42.6"E.

