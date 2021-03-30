Sulthanbathery Candidate List: Key Contests in Sulthanbathery Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Sulthanbathery Assembly constituency in Wayanad district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Sulthanbathery seat is part of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections I C Balakrishnan of INC won from this seat beating Rugmini Subrahmanian of CPM by a margin of 11,198 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections I.C Balakrishnan of INC won from this this constituency defeating E.A .Sankaran of CPM by a margin of 7,583 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Wayanad Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Sulthanbathery Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPI led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Sulthan Bathery constituency are: M. S. Viswanathan of CPI(M), I. C. Balakrishnan of CONG, C. K. Janu of JRS