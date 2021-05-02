Sulthanbathery Election Result 2021 Live Updates: I C Balakrishnan of INC Leading

18. Sulthanbathery (सुल्तानभट्टी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Wayanad district of Kerala. It shares a border with Karnataka (Mysore, Chamrajnagar Districts),Tamilnadu (The Nilgiris District). Sulthanbathery is part of 4. Wayanad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.76%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.32%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,20,167 eligible electors, of which 1,08,034 were male, 1,12,133 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sulthanbathery in 2021 is 1038.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,18,241 eligible electors, of which 1,07,088 were male, 1,11,153 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,98,645 eligible electors, of which 98,766 were male, 99,879 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sulthanbathery in 2016 was 580. In 2011, there were 373.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, I C Balakrishnan of INC won in this seat by defeating Rugmini Subrahmanian of CPIM by a margin of 11,198 votes which was 6.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.04% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, I.C Balakrishnan of INC won in this seat defeating E.A .Sankaran of CPIM by a margin of 7,583 votes which was 5.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.14% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 18. Sulthanbathery Assembly segment of Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Wayanad Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPI got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Wayanad Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Sulthanbathery are: C K Janu (BJP), I C Balakrishnan (INC), M S Viswanathan (CPIM), Ondan Paniyan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.3%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.83%, while it was 73.27% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 18. Sulthanbathery constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 184. In 2011 there were 179 polling stations.

EXTENT:

18. Sulthanbathery constituency comprises of the following areas of Wayanad district of Kerala: Ambalavayal, Meenangadi, Mullankolly, Nenmeni, Noolpuzha, Poothadi, Pulpalli and Sulthanbathery Panchayats in Sultanbathery Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Wayanad.

The total area covered by Sulthanbathery is 767 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sulthanbathery is: 11°42’36.0"N 76°14’05.6"E.

