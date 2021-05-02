Sulur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

116. Sulur (सुलूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Sulur is part of 20. Coimbatore Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.78%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.31%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,17,124 eligible electors, of which 1,55,035 were male, 1,62,063 female and 26 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sulur in 2021 is 1045.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,81,890 eligible electors, of which 1,39,617 were male, 1,42,270 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,11,574 eligible electors, of which 1,07,208 were male, 1,04,366 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sulur in 2016 was 85. In 2011, there were 85.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Kanagaraj, R. of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Manoharan, V.M.C. of INC by a margin of 36,631 votes which was 17.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 47.38% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Thinakaran K of DMDK won in this seat defeating Eswaran E R of KNMK by a margin of 29,532 votes which was 17.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMDK had a vote share of 52.29% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes in 116. Sulur Assembly segment of Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Coimbatore Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPIM won the Coimbatore Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 13 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Sulur are: Kandasamy V P (AIADMK), Premier Selvam Alias Kalichamy M (DMK), Elangovan G (NTK), Senthil Kumar S A (AMMK), Nagaraj K (GPOI), Ranganathan A (MNM), Jagadheesh S (MIPA), Kandasamy T (IND), Karthikeyan P (IND), Shankar Guru M (IND), Shanmugam R (IND), Senthil Kumar S A P (IND), Selva Kumar D (IND), Selvan S (IND), Prem Kumar P (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.57%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 75.61%, while it was 80.18% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 116. Sulur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 314. In 2011 there were 226 polling stations.

EXTENT:

116. Sulur constituency comprises of the following areas of Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu: Palladam Taluk (Part) Paduvampalli, Kaduvettipalayam, Giddampalayam, Semmandampalayam, Kaniyur, Arasur, Nilambur, Mylampatti, Irugur, Rasipalayam, K.Madapur, Kadampadi, Appanaickenpatti, Kalangal, Peedampalli, Pattanam, Kallapalayam, Pappampatti, Edayampalayam, Sellakkarichal, Vadambacheri, Varapatti, Vadavalli, Bogampatti, Pachapalayam, Poorandampalayam, Kumarapalayam, Vadavedampatti, Kammalapatti, Jallipatti, Senjeripudur, Senjeri Ayyampalayam, Malappalayam, Thalakkarai and J.Krishnapuram villages. Moppiripalayam (TP), Karumathampatti (TP), Irugur (TP), Samalapuram (TP), Kangayampalayam (CT), Sulur (TP), Pallapalayam (TP) and Kannampalayam (TP). It shares an inter-state border with Coimbatore.

The total area covered by Sulur is 600 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sulur is: 10°54’24.1"N 77°10’04.1"E.

