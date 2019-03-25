Sumalatha Ambareesh Says Kumaraswamy Tapped Phone, Stationed IB Officials Outside Her Home

Sumalatha Ambareesh, who is contesting as an independent candidate from Mandya, on Monday registered a complaint with Election Commission, alleging that Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy was using state machinery to spy on her.In a battle between movie stars in Mandya, Sumalatha is taking on young actor and chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Gowda in the Lok Sabha polls.Sumalatha, who was the wife of late actor-turned-politician Ambareesh, alleged that her phone was being tapped and her movements were closely monitored by state intelligence officers. “IB officers have been positioned around my house,” she claimed.Placing her concerns before the poll panel, Sumalatha sought security and claimed that her political rivals were giving hate-filled statements against her publicly.“Tapping a phone and sending intelligence officers to spy on someone are not good signs for a chief minister. I have no issues over Kumaraswamy campaigning with his whole family but why is that when Darshan, Yash (actors) and my son Abhishek campaign for me, there is a snapping of cable network and power connections,” she asked.“We will not kneel to your threats,” she added. Actors Darshan and Yash have described themselves as ‘oxen of Sumalatha’s bullock cart’. The actors who were close to late actor Ambareesh are engaged in extensive campaigning for Sumalatha.Describing Sumalatha’s supporters from film industry as ‘fake’, Kumaraswamy on Monday said, “Those stars who are supporting Sumalatha are fake oxen and the real Oxen are me and DK Shivakumar (Congress leader and water resources minister).”Sumalatha slammed the chief minister’s comments and said that Kumaraswamy was stooping low.Meanwhile, the Election Commission has assured Sumalatha that it will enquire into her allegations. Similar complaints were made against Kumaraswamy earlier by BJP leaders. They had alleged that he was tapping phone conversation of their leaders.Sumalatha is contesting as an independent candidate from Mandya and BJP has decided to back her. State BJP president BS Yeddyurappa and Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda have said that the party will support Sumalatha.