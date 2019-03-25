English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sumalatha Ambareesh Says Kumaraswamy Tapped Phone, Stationed IB Officials Outside Her Home
In a battle between movie stars in Mandya, Sumalatha is taking on young actor and chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Gowda in the Lok Sabha polls.
File photo of Sumalatha Ambareesh.
Loading...
Bengaluru: Sumalatha Ambareesh, who is contesting as an independent candidate from Mandya, on Monday registered a complaint with Election Commission, alleging that Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy was using state machinery to spy on her.
In a battle between movie stars in Mandya, Sumalatha is taking on young actor and chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Gowda in the Lok Sabha polls.
Sumalatha, who was the wife of late actor-turned-politician Ambareesh, alleged that her phone was being tapped and her movements were closely monitored by state intelligence officers. “IB officers have been positioned around my house,” she claimed.
Placing her concerns before the poll panel, Sumalatha sought security and claimed that her political rivals were giving hate-filled statements against her publicly.
“Tapping a phone and sending intelligence officers to spy on someone are not good signs for a chief minister. I have no issues over Kumaraswamy campaigning with his whole family but why is that when Darshan, Yash (actors) and my son Abhishek campaign for me, there is a snapping of cable network and power connections,” she asked.
“We will not kneel to your threats,” she added. Actors Darshan and Yash have described themselves as ‘oxen of Sumalatha’s bullock cart’. The actors who were close to late actor Ambareesh are engaged in extensive campaigning for Sumalatha.
Describing Sumalatha’s supporters from film industry as ‘fake’, Kumaraswamy on Monday said, “Those stars who are supporting Sumalatha are fake oxen and the real Oxen are me and DK Shivakumar (Congress leader and water resources minister).”
Sumalatha slammed the chief minister’s comments and said that Kumaraswamy was stooping low.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission has assured Sumalatha that it will enquire into her allegations. Similar complaints were made against Kumaraswamy earlier by BJP leaders. They had alleged that he was tapping phone conversation of their leaders.
Sumalatha is contesting as an independent candidate from Mandya and BJP has decided to back her. State BJP president BS Yeddyurappa and Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda have said that the party will support Sumalatha.
In a battle between movie stars in Mandya, Sumalatha is taking on young actor and chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Gowda in the Lok Sabha polls.
Sumalatha, who was the wife of late actor-turned-politician Ambareesh, alleged that her phone was being tapped and her movements were closely monitored by state intelligence officers. “IB officers have been positioned around my house,” she claimed.
Placing her concerns before the poll panel, Sumalatha sought security and claimed that her political rivals were giving hate-filled statements against her publicly.
“Tapping a phone and sending intelligence officers to spy on someone are not good signs for a chief minister. I have no issues over Kumaraswamy campaigning with his whole family but why is that when Darshan, Yash (actors) and my son Abhishek campaign for me, there is a snapping of cable network and power connections,” she asked.
“We will not kneel to your threats,” she added. Actors Darshan and Yash have described themselves as ‘oxen of Sumalatha’s bullock cart’. The actors who were close to late actor Ambareesh are engaged in extensive campaigning for Sumalatha.
Describing Sumalatha’s supporters from film industry as ‘fake’, Kumaraswamy on Monday said, “Those stars who are supporting Sumalatha are fake oxen and the real Oxen are me and DK Shivakumar (Congress leader and water resources minister).”
Sumalatha slammed the chief minister’s comments and said that Kumaraswamy was stooping low.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission has assured Sumalatha that it will enquire into her allegations. Similar complaints were made against Kumaraswamy earlier by BJP leaders. They had alleged that he was tapping phone conversation of their leaders.
Sumalatha is contesting as an independent candidate from Mandya and BJP has decided to back her. State BJP president BS Yeddyurappa and Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda have said that the party will support Sumalatha.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- First Look of Chhapaak Unveiled, Akshay Kumar's Kesari Holds Strong at Box Office
- Streaming Services Such as Netflix And Amazon Video Now Have More Subscribers Globally Than Cable TV
- Superstar Mahesh Babu's Madame Tussauds Wax Statue Unveiled, Flown from Singapore to Hyderabad for Fans
- IPL 2019 | Moments When Rishabh Pant Made His Bat do the Talking
- Netflix is Flexing Its AI Muscles, With The Episode Ordering Experiment For Love, Death + Robots
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results