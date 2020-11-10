Sumaoli Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Sumaoli Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Sumaoli is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Sumaoli was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are nine candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Sumaoli seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Sumaoli constituency: Mamta (Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)), Adal Singh Kansana (Bharatiya Janata Party), Rahul Dandotiya Alius Sonu (Bahujan Samaj Party), Ajab Singh Kushwah (Indian National Congress), Charan Singh Kushwah (Independent), Ranajeeta Singh (Independent), Satendrasingh (Independent), Sunil Kushwah (Samajwadi Party), Shatrughan Singh Foji (Sapaks Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.