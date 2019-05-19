English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Summers Not Right Time for Polls': Nitish Kumar's Advice to EC Involves Cutting Short Elections
Kumar said elections should be held in minimal phases so that voters should not have any problems in exercising their franchise as there is no shade for them at polling stations and they have to stand in queues.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Patna: Questioning the long-drawn polling in intense heat conditions, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Sunday suggested that Lok Sabha elections should be held in two or three phases.
“Such a long drawn elections should not be held in such an intense heat conditions. This is not appropriate time (conducive atmosphere) for holding elections. It must be either held in February-March or October-November in two to three phases in our country," Kumar told reporters here.
Kumar was talking to reporters after casting his vote at a polling station located at a government school near Raj Bhavan here.
He said that elections should be held in minimal phases so that voters should not have any problems in exercising their franchise as there is no shade for them at polling stations and they have to stand in queues.
"There should be unanimity among people that there should be constitutional arrangement that whenever there is election, it should be held at aforementioned time (Feb-Mar or Oct-Nov) and should not be held in so many phases," the chief minister said, adding that there is no point having big gap between two phases of polling.
Ideally, elections should be held in one phase across the country but since the country so big that it should be held in two or three phases keeping in mind the hilly areas of north east states and Jammu and Kashmir.
Stating that the long drawn elections can't be seen as mismanagement, Kumar said that "After the elections are over, I, as a president of my party, will write letters to the presidents of all political parties for discussion on the issue (timing for holding elections) despite the fact that we have so much differences over many issues."
It would be good for everyone especially for voters if the idea is accepted by parties, he said, adding that the idea is in the interest of the country.
In reply to a query, Kumar exuded confidence that NDA government will be formed at the Centre under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Asked about his issues during the campaigning, Kumar said that his only issue was development work which he did in the past 13 years and also the work done by the Union government which he raised during his election meetings.
