Sunam Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Aman Arora of AAP Wins

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 78.49%, which is -5.38% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Aman Arora of AAP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Sunam results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.101 Sunam (Sunam Udham Singh Wala) (सुनाम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malwa region and Sangrur district of Punjab. Sunam is part of Sangrur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Semi Urban.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.09% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 67.99%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 196136 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 92,561 were male and 1,03,572 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Sunam in 2022 is: 1,119 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,62,836 eligible electors, of which 98,999 were male,86,300 female and 4 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Punjab Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,62,515 eligible electors, of which 86,702 were male, 75,813 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Sunam in 2017 was 1,591. In 2012, there were 555 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, Aman Arora of AAP won in this seat defeating Gobind Singh Longowal of SAD by a margin of 30,307 which was 19.5% of the total votes cast for the seat. AAP had a vote share of 46.85% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Parminder Singh Dhindsa of SAD emerged victorious in this seat beating Aman Arora of INC by a margin of 4,654 votes which was 3.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SAD had a vote share of 48.28% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most number of votes in the 101 Sunam Assembly segment of the 12. Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency. Bhagwant Mann of AAP won the Sangrur Parliament seat defeating Kewal Singh Dhillon of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and SAD won the Sangrur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 13 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections from Sunam are: Aman Arora (AAP), Baldev Singh Maan (SAD), Sanmukh Singh Mokha (SADS), Jaswinder Singh Dhiman S/O Amarjit Singh (INC), Amritpal Singh Sidhu (SADASM), Harbhagwan Sharma Bhikhi (CPIMLL), Karnail Singh (BJMP), Amarjit Singh Mann (IND), Jasvinder Singh Dhiman S/O Darshan Singh (IND), Pargat Singh (IND), Yadwinder Singh (IND), Ranjit Singh (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 78.49%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 83.87%, while it was 86.38% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Sunam went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 on Sunday, February 20, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.101 Sunam Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 207. In 2012, there were 188 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.101 Sunam comprises of the following areas of Sangrur district of Punjab: Panchayats Chouwas, Bakshiwala, Biggarwal, Sunam D of Sunam KC; KC Cheema, Cheema (Nagar Panchayat), Sunam (Municipal Council and OG) of Sunam Tehsil; Panchayats Ealwal, Gagarpur of Bhindran KC; Panchayats Bijalpur, Nagra of Gharochan KC; Panchayats Kheri, Kular Khurd, Ramnagar Sibia, Tung of Sangrur KC; KCs Badrukhan, Longowal and Longowal (Municipal Council) of Sangrur Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Punjab border Sunam constituency, which are: Sangrur, Dirba, Mansa, Bhadaur, Barnala, Dhuri. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Sunam is approximately 560 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Sunam is: 30°10’19.6"N 75°45’23.0"E.

