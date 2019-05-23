Sundargarh Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Sundargarh is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in West Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This semi-urban scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.16% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 50.75%. The estimated literacy level of Sundargarh is 73.34%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jual (Juel Oram) of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BJD candidate by a margin of 18,829 votes which was 1.87% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 33.84% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Hemanand Biswal of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 11,624 votes which was 1.51% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 36.47% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 71.66% and in 2009, the constituency registered 61.48% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Sundargarh was: Jual (Juel Oram) (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,18,689 men, 6,91,817 women and 26 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Sundargarh is: 22.25 84.5Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सुन्दरगढ़, ओडिशा (Hindi); সুন্দরগড়, ওড়িশা (Bengali); सुंदरगड, ओडिशा (Marathi); સુંદરગઢ, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); சுந்தர்கார், ஒடிசா (Tamil); సుందర గఢ్, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಸುಂದರ್​ಗಢ್, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); സുന്ദർഗാഹ്, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam)