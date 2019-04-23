Sunny Deol Adds to Star Power in BJP, Likely to be Fielded from Gurdaspur or Chandigarh

Sunny Deol lent more star power to the BJP when the Bollywood actor joined the saffron party on Tuesday amid speculation that he may be fielded from Gurdaspur or Chandigarh in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.Deol, whose step-mother Hema Malini is also a BJP leader and is contesting from Mathura, joined the BJP in the presence of defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and railway minister Piyush Goyal.Speculation of the Gadar star taking the political plunge had been doing the rounds since last week when Deol met BJP president Amit Shah at Pune airport."The way my father (film star Dharmendra) was attached with Atalji, today I have come to join Modiji… Whatever I can do for this family (BJP), I will do it... I won't talk, I will show you through my work," Deol said.