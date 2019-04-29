Take the pledge to vote

Sunny Deol Files Nomination from Gurdaspur Seat After Golden Temple Visit

After paying obeisance at the Golden Temple and Durgiana Temple in Amritsar in the morning, Sunny Deol filed his nomination in Gurdaspur.

PTI

April 29, 2019
Sunny Deol Files Nomination from Gurdaspur Seat After Golden Temple Visit
Sunny Deol paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
Chandigarh: Actor and BJP candidate Sunny Deol Monday filed his nomination papers from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab.

After paying obeisance at the Golden Temple and Durgiana Temple in Amritsar in the morning, Deol filed his nomination in Gurdaspur.

Deol was accompanied by his brother and actor Bobby Deol.

Punjab BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Shwait Mailk, Haryana finance minister and party's election incharge of Punjab Capt Abhimanyu and Akali leader Gurbachan Singh Babehali also accompanied Deol.

Deol will be addressing a rally atPUDA ground in Gurdaspur later in the day. Senior leadership of BJP and SAD will also be present in the rally.

In a tweet, veteran actor Dharmendra sought support of the people for the victory of his son Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur seat.

We seek your supportSupport usit will be your victory. It (victory) will be of brothers of sisters of my Punjab. It (victory) will of India's beautiful part of Gurdaspur, Dharmendra tweeted.
Earlier in the morning, Deol paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar before filling his nomination papers.

Sporting a navy blue turban and blue shirt, the 62-year-old Deol offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple on Monday morning.He also offered prayers at the Durgiana Temple.
The BJP has fielded Sunny Deol, a Jat Sikh, from Gurdaspur constituency. Deol is pitted against sitting MP and Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar, AAP's Peter Masih and PDA's Lal Chand in electoral fight from Gurdaspur seat.

After filling his nomination papers, Deol will be addressing a rally at PDA ground in Gurdaspur. Senior leadership of the BJP and the SAD will also be present in the rally.

After the rally, he will leave for Mumbai for casting his vote.

Currently, the Gurdaspur constituency is represented by Congress MP Sunil Jakhar, who won the seat in the 2017 bypoll, which was necessitated after the death of Vinod Khanna in April that year.

The Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat had been represented by late actor Vinod Khanna for four-times--1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014.

Jakhar had defeated BJP candidate Swaran Salaria by a whopping margin of 1,93,219.
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
