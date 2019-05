Sunny Deol or Sunny Leone, BJP Will Lose 2019 Polls, Says Congress’s Hoshiarpur Pick

Congress candidate from Hoshiarpur Raj Kumar Chabbewal on Thursday mocked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for fielding actor Sunny Deol from Punjab’s Gurdaspur and said the party could not stop the Congress wave in Punjab.Addressing a rally in Hoshiarpur, Chabbewal said, “The Narendra Modi-led government has failed. They can’t find candidates even for three seats in Punjab. They have fielded Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur. BJP can bring Sunny Deol or Sunny Leone, but no one will be able to stand before this 'aandhi’ (Congress wave).”Both the parties have locked horns over the actor’s candidature from Gurdaspur since he joined the BJP last month. While sitting Congress MP Sunil Jakhar questioned the actor’s knowledge about the constituency, Punjab BJP chief Shwait Malik dared the ruling Amarinder Singh government to show its report card.Taking a dig at Deol’s short speech in BJP’s rally in Gurdaspur, Jakhar had said, “He did not give any speech and just uttered dialogues from his movies. I think he has failed to understand the people of Gurdaspur.”The Gurdaspur seat was won by yesteryear actor Vinod Khanna on a BJP ticket in 2014. His demise in 2017 necessitated a by-election, which was won by Congress' Jakhar by a hefty margin.​