English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sunny Deol aka Ajay Singh, Who Lives in Dharmendra House & Owns a Sprawling Farm, Declares Assets Worth Rs 87.18 Crore
Sunny Deol's affidavit on assets and liabilities showed his income to be Rs 63.82 lakh in 2017-18, Rs 96.29 lakh in 2016-17 and Rs 2.25 crore in 2015-16.
Amritsar: Actor-turned-BJP candidate Sunny Deol pays obeisance at the Durgiana Temple before leaving for Gurdaspur to file his nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls, in Amritsar, Monday, April 29, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Chandigarh: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, known for his thrillers like Gadar, Ghayal and Border and fighting as a BJP candidate for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, has declared total assets, including that of his wife, as Rs 87.18 crore.
Deol, whose real name is Ajay Singh Deol, declared the assets in his affidavit to the Election Commission, filed Monday along with his nomination papers.
His affidavit on assets and liabilities showed his income to be Rs 63.82 lakh in 2017-18, Rs 96.29 lakh in 2016-17 and Rs 2.25 crore in 2015-16.
Deol, who had won national film award for his movies 'Ghayal' and 'Damini', declared his total assets along with that of his spouse at Rs 87.18 crore.
His affidavit put the values of his moveable and immovable assets at Rs 60.46 crore and Rs 21 crore respectively.
Deol who described himself professionally as an 'actor, director, producer in film industry', showed a sum of Rs 26 lakh as cash-in-hand with his wife Lynda Deol having Rs 16 lakh as cash-in-hand.
Among moveable assets, Deol declared bank deposits and investments at Rs 9.36 lakh and Rs 1.43 crore respectively.
In his affidavit, he declared having vehicles worth Rs 1.69 crore, without disclosing their details.
He also disclosed gold jewellery worth Rs 1.56 crore belonging to his wife while affirming that he has no valuable articles in his personal possession.
Among immovable assets, the actor declared agriculture land, non-agricultural land and a flat at Oshiwara complex in Mumbai with a total worth of Rs 21 crore.
Deol also declared a total liability of Rs 51.79 crore, including dues worth Rs 2.49 crore (with GST dues Rs 1.07 crore) to the government.
As for his educational qualification, the actor mentioned having secured a diploma in acting and theatre from The Old Rep theatre, Birmingham (UK) in 1977-78.
He has shown his address as Dharmendra House, Ville Parle, Mumbai.
As BJP Gurdaspur nominee, Deol will take on sitting Congress MP and party candidate Sunil Jakhar, AAP's Peter Masih and PDA's Lal Chand.
Polling on all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the seventh and final phase on May 19.
Deol, whose real name is Ajay Singh Deol, declared the assets in his affidavit to the Election Commission, filed Monday along with his nomination papers.
His affidavit on assets and liabilities showed his income to be Rs 63.82 lakh in 2017-18, Rs 96.29 lakh in 2016-17 and Rs 2.25 crore in 2015-16.
Deol, who had won national film award for his movies 'Ghayal' and 'Damini', declared his total assets along with that of his spouse at Rs 87.18 crore.
His affidavit put the values of his moveable and immovable assets at Rs 60.46 crore and Rs 21 crore respectively.
Deol who described himself professionally as an 'actor, director, producer in film industry', showed a sum of Rs 26 lakh as cash-in-hand with his wife Lynda Deol having Rs 16 lakh as cash-in-hand.
Among moveable assets, Deol declared bank deposits and investments at Rs 9.36 lakh and Rs 1.43 crore respectively.
In his affidavit, he declared having vehicles worth Rs 1.69 crore, without disclosing their details.
He also disclosed gold jewellery worth Rs 1.56 crore belonging to his wife while affirming that he has no valuable articles in his personal possession.
Among immovable assets, the actor declared agriculture land, non-agricultural land and a flat at Oshiwara complex in Mumbai with a total worth of Rs 21 crore.
Deol also declared a total liability of Rs 51.79 crore, including dues worth Rs 2.49 crore (with GST dues Rs 1.07 crore) to the government.
As for his educational qualification, the actor mentioned having secured a diploma in acting and theatre from The Old Rep theatre, Birmingham (UK) in 1977-78.
He has shown his address as Dharmendra House, Ville Parle, Mumbai.
As BJP Gurdaspur nominee, Deol will take on sitting Congress MP and party candidate Sunil Jakhar, AAP's Peter Masih and PDA's Lal Chand.
Polling on all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held in the seventh and final phase on May 19.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
-
Monday 29 April , 2019
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Elections 2019, 4th Phase: India Doesn't Tolerate Lies, Says Smriti Irani
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: I'm Not Nervous; Know I've Worked Very Hard, Says Priya Dutt
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Want Peace To Prevail, Says Aamir Khan
Monday 29 April , 2019 Elections 2019, 4th Phase: Actor Anupam Kher Talks About Importance Of Voting And First Time Voters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fan Pits Night King Against Thanos in 'Endgame Of Thrones', Gets a Shoutout From Russo Brothers
- Brazilian Model Dies After Collapsing on Sao Paulo Fashion Week Runway, Watch Video
- IPL Qualification Scenarios: RCB Still Not Out, MI All But Through to Playoffs
- Kim Kardashian's Tweet About Her Show Ahead of 'Battle of Winterfell' Has Left 'GoT' Fans in Splits
- Sri Lanka Plans to Ban the Burqa After Easter Attacks. Does it Solve the Terror Problem?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results