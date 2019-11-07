'Super Expensive View': Windows Worth Rs 73L, Roads for 5 Crore at Jagan's Residence Invite Oppn Ire

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has spent about Rs 16 crore on the camp office and residence of chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, including doors and windows worth Rs 73 lakh.

Jagan was sworn in as chief minister on May 30 this year. Within a month, on June 25, a government order (GO) was released for roads to be widened at his residence at Tadepalli village near Vijayawada and Rs 5 crore was approved for the work. The very next day, another GO was issued for ensuring security arrangements such as barricading, guard room, police barrack, security posts and construction of a helipad at an estimated amount of Rs 1.895 lakh.

On July 9, another GO released Rs 8.5 lakh for maintenance of electrical services, while on July 22, the government accorded Rs 24.5 lakh for providing security arrangements at the CM’s Hyderabad residence.

For the construction of ‘Praja Vedika’, a public grievances hall, Rs 2.5 lakh were sanctioned on August 20. Notably, it was in June this year that a conference hall built by Jagan’s predecessor and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu at a cost of Rs 8 crore was razed on the orders of the Andhra government, which called it "illegal".

A grant of Rs 73 lakh was also approved for installation of aluminium windows and doors at the CM’s residence.

The expenditure, coupled with some others, amounts to Rs 15.79 crore. This despite the fact that the residence and camp office of Jagan are new buildings and their house warming was held in February 2019.

The bills have given ammunition to the opposition Telugu Desam Party, with Chandrababu Naidu calling it a "super expensive view at the expense of state exchequer".

.@ysjagan’s Govt has allotted a whopping Rs. 73 LAKHS to fix WINDOWS for his house! Now that’s one super expensive view at the expense of State exchequer! This comes at a time when AP is grappling with fiscal mess caused by mismanagement in the last 5 months. Truly cringe-worthy! pic.twitter.com/ABz5Vva2FB — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) November 6, 2019

Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh also accused Jagan of hypocrisy as “he says he takes home Rs.1 as salary”.

The row comes amid increased criticism of Jagan for renaming the schemes of the previous government after his father YS Rajashekhara Reddy and painting a village secretariat building in the colours of his party YSR Congress.

