Super Sunday for TMC, BJP in Bhabanipur as Parties Go Door-to-Door to Campaign, Paint Logos on Walls

The Bharatiya Janata party has kick-started their campaign on Sunday in Bhabanipur, the constituency where by-elections are slated to be held on September 30. Party’s state unit President, Dilip Ghosh, along with their Bhabanipur candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, painted the party’s logo on the walls of the constituency. Posters of the BJP, with cutouts of their candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, have also been put up across the lanes of Bhabanipur.

Speaking to the media, BJP’s Bhabanipur candidate, Priyanka Tibrewal said that people’s right to live in West Bengal is being snatched away by the Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee. She said, “The people of West Bengal have the right to live. This right is being taken away from them by the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee. I am fighting for the people of Bengal.”

Advocate Tibrewal, who is also one of the petitioners in the West Bengal post-poll violence case, is set to file her nomination on Monday. She has also offered prayers at Kalighat Temple in Bhabanipur.

During the campaign, Dilip Ghosh also lashed out at Mamata Banerjee and said that if she is confident about her victory in Bhabanipur, she should not make top Trinamool leaders campaign for her in the Assembly constituency. He said, “If Mamata Banerjee is so confident of her victory, why is she making top TMC leaders campaign for her in Bhabanipur? She can sit at home if she thinks people will anyway vote for her. Mamata Banerjee fought from Nandigram thinking that she would win, but she lost. No one can predict what may happen in politics. Priyanka Tibrewal has led the fight for justice against post-poll violence.”

Ghosh also said that they will hold door-to-door campaigns and also meet people in the constituency, as a decision has to be made by the public.

On the other hand, the Trinamool Congress also continues to hold its campaign. Mamata Banerjee’s brother, Kartik Banerjee held a door-to-door campaign during the early hours on Sunday. TMC posters have been put up ever since the bye-elections were declared by the Election Commission. Top TMC leaders like Sobhandev Chattopadhyay, Madan Mitra, and Firad Hakim have also held wall painting campaigns in the constituency.

Banerjee, who’s the TMC candidate from Bhabanipur, filed her nomination papers at the Survey Building in Kolkata on Friday. The seat fell vacant after Sobhandev Chattopadhyay resigned from the constituency, paving way for Mamata Banerjee to contest a by-election and secure her chair of Chief Minister.

