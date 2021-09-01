Supertech Case: UP CM Adityanath Cracks Whip on Erring Officials

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed a thorough investigation into the role of officers and employees of various departments including the Noida Development Authority in the wake of the woes of the thousands of flat owners of Supertech Emerald Court housing projects in Gautam Budh Nagar. Despite having paid the amount, thousands of the investors were taken for a ride by the builders between 2004 and 2012.

The CM, at a high-level meeting on Wednesday, said that the nexus between the officials and the builders should be exposed and erring officials and employees should be taken to a task if found guilty in the matter in which the innocent persons were duped of their hard-earned money.

Directing to comply with the latest order of the Supreme Court, he said that a special committee should be constituted to ensure that not a single person is allowed to play with the interests of the common man. Following the instructions of the CM, a joint team of CEOs of Noida and Greater Noida Development Authority has been entrusted with the investigation of the matter. At the same time, departmental proceedings have also been started against the erring employees due to not being made aware of all the facts to the higher authorities at the time of hearing in this case earlier.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered the demolition of the Twin Towers of Supertech, while giving a decision on the petition of the residents. The 40-storeyed towers of Supertech were built in connivance with the Noida Authority and Supertech while violating the rules.

The court has said that those who had taken flats in these Supertech Twin Towers will be returned the amount with a 12 per cent interest. Supertech will bear the cost of demolition of the tower as per the order of the court while this work will be done under the overall supervision of the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI).

