Support for Farmers, Dig at AAP & Olive Branch to Captain | Top Quotes of New Punjab CM in Maiden Address

Punjab‘s new Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi in his first press conference after assuming charge expressed support for farmers and urged the Centre to repeal the contentious farm laws against which farmers have been protesting. He also announced that the electricity bills of farmers will be waived off and free water will be provided to the poor.

Channi broke down during the press conference as he thanked the Congress party leadership for choosing “an aam aadmi (common man)” for the top post. He thanked the Congress leadership along with Captain Amarinder Singh and said he’ll carry on from where Captain left.

Here are major highlights from his media interaction:

- I will not let Punjab’s agriculture be hurt in any way. I appeal to the Central government to repeal the 3 black laws. I support the farmers’ agitation in every way.

- Electricity bills for Punjab farmers will be waived off. Connections that were disrupted in the last 10 years will be restored and bills will be waived. Water bills will be waived off for the poor.

- I am a representative of the common man, the farmer and anyone who is oppressed. I am not a representative of the rich. Those who are into sand-mining and other illegal activities, don’t come to me. I am not your representative.

- Rahul Gandhi is a revolutionary leader. I thank all leaders and Captain Amarinder Singh. He has done good work…I will complete all of Captain (Amarinder Singh’s) unfinished work.”

- Congress picked a man who did not have a ceiling over his head and made him sit on the chair. I am emotional. If I make a mistake, please forgive me. My father used to fix tents at others’ houses. I am the aam aadmi, sitting here while other parties keep talking about aam aadmi. This is the aam aadmi sarkar. It has to take many decisions for Punjab.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here