Supporters of BJP Candidate, Sitting MP Clash in Balaghat; Police Resort to Lathi Charge

Supporters of the BJP candidate from Balaghat Lok Sabha seat Dhal Singh Bisen and sitting MP Bodh Singh Bhagat clashed Sunday over the party's denial to renominate the latter.Police had to resort to a mild baton charge in which no one was injured, said Kotwali police station officer Mahendra Singh Thakur.He said Bhagat's supporters laid siege to the local BJP office between 11am to 3pm and locked it, after which they were baton charged.Two days ago, the BJP had dropped Bhagat and replaced him with Bisen.This had angered Bhagat's supporters who wanted the party to rethink its decision and give him another chance to contest, BJP functionaries said.The situation was defused by BJP MLA Gaurishankar Bisen who arrived there and got the office unlocked, they said.Balaghat BJP president Ramesh Singh said he would submit a report to the party's leadership on the incident.Meanwhile, some Bhagat supporters were heard saying they would quit the BJP if the situation was not rectified.