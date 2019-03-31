English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Supporters of BJP Candidate, Sitting MP Clash in Balaghat; Police Resort to Lathi Charge
Supporters of MP Bodh Singh Bhagat laid siege to the local BJP office between 11am to 3pm and locked it, after which they were baton charged.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Balaghat: Supporters of the BJP candidate from Balaghat Lok Sabha seat Dhal Singh Bisen and sitting MP Bodh Singh Bhagat clashed Sunday over the party's denial to renominate the latter.
Police had to resort to a mild baton charge in which no one was injured, said Kotwali police station officer Mahendra Singh Thakur.
He said Bhagat's supporters laid siege to the local BJP office between 11am to 3pm and locked it, after which they were baton charged.
Two days ago, the BJP had dropped Bhagat and replaced him with Bisen.
This had angered Bhagat's supporters who wanted the party to rethink its decision and give him another chance to contest, BJP functionaries said.
The situation was defused by BJP MLA Gaurishankar Bisen who arrived there and got the office unlocked, they said.
Balaghat BJP president Ramesh Singh said he would submit a report to the party's leadership on the incident.
Meanwhile, some Bhagat supporters were heard saying they would quit the BJP if the situation was not rectified.
Police had to resort to a mild baton charge in which no one was injured, said Kotwali police station officer Mahendra Singh Thakur.
He said Bhagat's supporters laid siege to the local BJP office between 11am to 3pm and locked it, after which they were baton charged.
Two days ago, the BJP had dropped Bhagat and replaced him with Bisen.
This had angered Bhagat's supporters who wanted the party to rethink its decision and give him another chance to contest, BJP functionaries said.
The situation was defused by BJP MLA Gaurishankar Bisen who arrived there and got the office unlocked, they said.
Balaghat BJP president Ramesh Singh said he would submit a report to the party's leadership on the incident.
Meanwhile, some Bhagat supporters were heard saying they would quit the BJP if the situation was not rectified.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 6 Recap: Arya Stark Avenges Red Wedding, Jon Snow is King in the North
- Nirbhaya's Father on Netflix's Delhi Crime: Don't Want to Watch as It's Hard to See Those Things Again
- Twitter Charges With Memes After Apple Cancels AirPower Wireless Mat
- Krunal Pandya Wins Praise on Twitter for 'Mankad' Warning to KXIP's Mayank Agarwal
- WhatsApp Brings New Feature to Automatically Play Voice Messages in Consecutive Order
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results