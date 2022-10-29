Supporters of J'khand MLA, Former CM Throw Chairs, Uproot Tents as Chhath Puja Prep Turns Violent | WATCH

A clash broke out between supporters of Jamshedpur East MLA Saryu Rai and former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das over Chhath Puja event in Sidhgora. In a video that went viral on social media, the two groups were seen throwing tents and chairs after a scuffle broke out over organising the event in the same area.

Jharkhand: Clash broke out b/w supporters of MLA Saryu Rai & ex-CM & BJP leader Raghubar Das over organising #ChhathPuja at Surya Mandir in Sidhgora. Rai supporters had reportedly set up a camp for devotees close to venue of Das supporters' event following which clash broke out. pic.twitter.com/Wmhqb2yjpG — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2022

Supporters of MLA Sarya Rai had allegedly set up a camp for Chhath Puja devotees near a venue organised by BJP leader Raghubar Das, triggering clashes, according to ANI news agency.

Rai had defeated former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das from the Jamshedpur (East) seat in 2019 after quitting the BJP on being denied a party ticket.

The incident came days after the AAP government in Delhi slammed BJP officials over their conduct with Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials and accused the party of obstructing Chhath preparations. In a viral video, BJP leaders were seen rebuking DJB officials for using some chemical to defoam Yamuna ahead of the Chhath Puja. The accusation came after BJP MP from west Delhi Parvesh Sahib Singh and saffron party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga visited Kalindi Kunj ghat of Yamuna to show the river’s polluted water.

AAP’s national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj, who is also DJB vice chairman, is seen explaining that the chemical is US FDA approved and is also cleared by National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) for use.

Chhath Puja, which involves the offering of ‘arghya’ to the Sun god by fasting women in knee-deep water, will be celebrated on October 30 and 31.

