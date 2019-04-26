English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Supreme Court Refuses to Lift Ban on Release of PM Modi Biopic, Calls It EC's Business
The Election Commission had earlier described the film on PM Modi as a hagiography that may disturb the level-playing field if it is released during elections.
Image for Representation.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has refused to interfere with the Election Commission's order to ban the release of biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi even as the producers of the film have told the court that the ban is in contradiction to the clearance given by the Central Board of Film Certification.
"It is the business of the Election Commission," the Supreme Court said.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it was not inclined to entertain the application filed by producers of biopic challenging the EC's order.
"What survives in this now?" the bench, also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna, said.
"The issue is whether the movie can be exhibited at this time. The Election Commission has taken a decision. We are not inclined to entertain this," the bench said.
Earlier on April 24, the Election Commission had described the film on PM Modi as a “hagiography” that may disturb the level-playing field if it is released during elections.
Favouring a ban on the movie till voting is over, the commission had emphasised that the Vivek Oberoi-starrer can’t be termed as just a biopic but it is a movie that “eulogises a political representative”.
The poll body had reiterated its decision to uphold the ban on the release of the film saying that the dramatised nature of its content will “tilt the electoral balance of the particular political party” before the last phase of voting on May 19.
The film is based on PM Modi’s journey from his childhood to him becoming the Prime Minister. It has been awaiting clearance to be released after the EC issued an order barring the screening of political films during the Lok Sabha elections.
