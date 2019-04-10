English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Supreme Court's Decision on ‘Secret’ Rafale Documents ‘at Best Procedural': Jaitley
The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed leaked documents to be relied upon by petitioners seeking review of its Rafale judgement and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming 'privilege' over them.
File photo of Union finance minister Arun Jaitley.
Loading...
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said the Supreme Court's decision to allow leaked documents to be relied upon by petitioners in the Rafale case is "at best procedural".
In a series of tweets, Jaitley said the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has already cleared the deal and a petition seeking review of the earlier judgement of the Supreme Court is pending. "All that the court has today said is that even a wrongly procured document can be considered for review. The issue which delights the beleaguered opposition is at best 'procedural'," Jaitley said.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed leaked documents to be relied upon by petitioners seeking review of its Rafale judgement and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over them.
The Centre had submitted that privileged documents were procured by petitioners in an illegal way and used to support their review petitions against the December 14, 2018 judgement of the apex court dismissing all pleas challenging procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.
Commenting on the Supreme Court order, Congress said the it has blown the lid off the "lies" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rafale deal, and termed it as the first step towards justice.
Earlier in December, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court had dismissed all Public Interest Litigations (PILs) against the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets, saying there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision making process" warranting setting aside of the contract.
The top court Wednesday said that review petitions against its December 14 verdict dismissing all petitions against procurement of Rafale jets will be decided on merit. The court said it will fix a date for hearing review petitions.
The Rafale fighter is a twin-engine Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation.
In a series of tweets, Jaitley said the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has already cleared the deal and a petition seeking review of the earlier judgement of the Supreme Court is pending. "All that the court has today said is that even a wrongly procured document can be considered for review. The issue which delights the beleaguered opposition is at best 'procedural'," Jaitley said.
The petition challenging the Rafale decision was dismissed— Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 10, 2019
All that the court has today said is that even a wrongly procured document can be considered for review— Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 10, 2019
The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed leaked documents to be relied upon by petitioners seeking review of its Rafale judgement and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over them.
The Centre had submitted that privileged documents were procured by petitioners in an illegal way and used to support their review petitions against the December 14, 2018 judgement of the apex court dismissing all pleas challenging procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.
Commenting on the Supreme Court order, Congress said the it has blown the lid off the "lies" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rafale deal, and termed it as the first step towards justice.
Earlier in December, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court had dismissed all Public Interest Litigations (PILs) against the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets, saying there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision making process" warranting setting aside of the contract.
The top court Wednesday said that review petitions against its December 14 verdict dismissing all petitions against procurement of Rafale jets will be decided on merit. The court said it will fix a date for hearing review petitions.
The Rafale fighter is a twin-engine Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
-
Tuesday 09 April , 2019
Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Elections 2019: In Biggest Interview, PM Modi Says BJP Will Win With Bigger Majority Than 2014
Tuesday 09 April , 2019 Opposition Reacts To PM Modi's Interview To News18
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Director Clarifies Why Captain Marvel's Look Changed in the Film
- Alien Life Could Be Evolving on Nearby Planets This Very Minute: New Study
- IPL 2019 | Pandya & Rahul Depose In Front of BCCI Ombudsman in Mumbai
- Deepika Padukone's Adorable Comment on Ranveer Singh's Latest Picture is Unmissable
- EC Stops Release of Modi Biopic Till End of Election, Says Could Disturb Level Playing Field
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results