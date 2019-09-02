Surendra Nagar and Sanjay Seth, Who Quit SP, Are BJP's Candidates for Rajya Sabha Bypolls in Uttar Pradesh
Nagar and Seth said they were inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and joined the saffron party for the government's decision to scrap provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Former Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Surendra Nagar joins BJP in the presence of senior party leader Bhupendra Yadav, at BJP HQ in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug 10, 2019. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Former Samajwadi Party leaders Surendra Singh Nagar and Sanjay Seth, who recently joined the BJP, have been nominated by the saffron party as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP said on Monday.
Both Nagar and Seth had resigned from the Upper House and the SP before joining the BJP last month.
Nagar was a two-time member of Parliament, and Seth, a well-known realtor of Uttar Pradesh, was the SP's treasurer.
Candidature of both leaders was announced by the BJP's working president, JP Nadda, in a statement. Nagar and Seth said they were inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and joined the saffron party for the government's decision to scrap provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
The BJP also announced Ojasvi Mandavi as its candidate for the assembly by-poll in Dantewada in Chhattisgarh, Hari N for Pali in Kerala, Mimi Majumdar for Badharghat in Tripura and Yuvraj Singh will be BJP's candidate for Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Marvel Fan Compiles Reactions of Superheroes When They Realised They are Going to Die
- Madhurima Tuli Reveals Why She Slapped Vishal Aditya Singh on Nach Baliye 9
- Arsenal Posts Video of Ranveer Singh as He Raps for Them at English Premier League
- Xiaomi Mi A3 Review: It Really is Time You Look Beyond The Specifications Sheet
- Tired of 'Punks’, US Man Casually Lights up Cigarette During Armed Robbery