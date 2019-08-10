Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Surendra Nagar, Sanjay Seth Join BJP After Quitting SP, Hail Modi Govt's Move to Revoke Article 370 in J&K

Former SP leaders Surendra Singh Nagar and Sanjay Seth joined the BJP in the presence of its general secretary Bhupender Yadav and its media head Anil Baluni.

PTI

Updated:August 10, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Surendra Nagar, Sanjay Seth Join BJP After Quitting SP, Hail Modi Govt's Move to Revoke Article 370 in J&K
Representative image
Loading...

New Delhi: Two former Samajwadi Party leaders, who had quit their party and Rajya Sabha membership recently, joined the BJP on Saturday, lauding the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Surendra Singh Nagar, a two-time Member of Parliament, and Sanjay Seth, a well-known realtor of Uttar Pradesh who was the SP's treasurer, joined the BJP in the presence of its general secretary Bhupender Yadav and its media head Anil Baluni.

Both Nagar and Seth hailed Modi's leadership and lauded his government's decision to scrap the provisions of Article 370 to end Jammu and Kashmir's special status in the Constitution.

Yadav said Nagar has been an important leader in Uttar Pradesh, while Seth too held significant positions in the SP.

The SP no longer represents its foundational values, he said.

Nagar, a Gurjar leader from western UP, and Seth had quit their party during the recent Parliament session.

The BJP may name the two leaders as its candidates for the bypolls to contest the Rajya Sabha seats vacated by them.

The BJP's win is all but certain due to its huge majority in the state Assembly.

The BJP has successfully wooed a number of Rajya Sabha MPs from rival parties, including the Congress, Telugu Desam Party and the SP, recently.

The rise in the saffron party's numbers in the House, coupled with its success in securing support from several regional parties, has resulted in the Union government being able to push its legislative agenda in the Raja Sabha.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram