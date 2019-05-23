Surendranagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai BJP Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai LEADING

Surendranagar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Salimbhai Shahbudinbhai Pathan BJP -- -- Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai IND -- -- Sapra Vipul R. IND -- -- Sardarkhan Malek IND -- -- Vaghela Prakashbhai Bachubhai IND -- -- Rathod Anandbhai Pachanbhai IND -- -- Vaghela Dahyabhai Khengarbhai IND -- -- Hanifbhai Kayabhai Katiya NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Kamabhai Pethabhai Makwana IND -- -- Karimbhai Adambhai Urfe Bababhai IND -- -- Oghadbhai Sagarambhai Mer HND -- -- Dekavadiya Darjibhai Maganbhai (Patidar) BSP -- -- Advocate Shailesh N. Solanki VPRP -- -- Thakor Jaguji Kunvarji Urfe J.K. Thakor IND -- -- Rathod Ashokbhai Vitthalbhai IND -- -- Makwana Dalpatbhai Lagharbhai IND -- -- Jargela Hasanbhai Abdulbhai IND -- -- Daniya Aniruddhbhai Gandabhai IND -- -- Goltar Bhagvanbhai Maiyabhai IND -- -- Koli Rameshbhai Virsangbhai Vaghela IND -- -- Kalubhai Malubhai Vadaliya IND -- -- Koli Patel Laljibhai Chaturbhai IND -- -- Dost Mer IND -- -- Naresh Makwana IND -- -- Bhanjibhai Shekhava IND -- -- Bhupatbhai Laljibhai Solanki IND -- -- Bhavanbhai Devjibhai Vora NCP -- -- Parmar Ghoghajibhai Kanjibhai IND -- -- Patel Baldevbhai Jivabhai IND -- -- Bhathaniya Faridbhai Amijibhai INC -- -- Koli Patel Somabhai Gandalal

9. Surendranagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Saurashtra region of Gujarat in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.99% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.04%. The estimated literacy level of Surendranagar is 72.06%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Fatepara Dev Ajibhai Govindbhai of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,02,907 votes which was 21.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.00% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Koli Patel Somabhai Gandalal of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 4,831 votes which was 0.82% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 42.25% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 20 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.07% and in 2009, the constituency registered 39.73% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Surendranagar was: Fatepara Dev Ajibhai Govindbhai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,77,745 men, 7,78,910 women and 2 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Surendranagar is: 22.75 71.6667Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सुरेन्द्रनगर, गुजरात (Hindi); সুরেন্দ্রনগর, গুজরাত (Bengali); सुरेंद्र नगर, गुजरात (Marathi); સુરેન્દ્રનગર, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); சுரேந்திரநகர், குஜராத் (Tamil); సురేంద్ర నగర్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಸುರೇಂದ್ರನಗರ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); സുരേന്ദ്ര നഗർ, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)