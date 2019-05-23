English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Surendranagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Surendranagar (સુરેન્દ્રનગર) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
9. Surendranagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Saurashtra region of Gujarat in West India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.99% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.04%. The estimated literacy level of Surendranagar is 72.06%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Fatepara Dev Ajibhai Govindbhai of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,02,907 votes which was 21.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 56.00% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 17 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Koli Patel Somabhai Gandalal of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 4,831 votes which was 0.82% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 42.25% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 20 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 57.07% and in 2009, the constituency registered 39.73% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Surendranagar was: Fatepara Dev Ajibhai Govindbhai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,77,745 men, 7,78,910 women and 2 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Surendranagar Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Surendranagar is: 22.75 71.6667
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: सुरेन्द्रनगर, गुजरात (Hindi); সুরেন্দ্রনগর, গুজরাত (Bengali); सुरेंद्र नगर, गुजरात (Marathi); સુરેન્દ્રનગર, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); சுரேந்திரநகர், குஜராத் (Tamil); సురేంద్ర నగర్, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಸುರೇಂದ್ರನಗರ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); സുരേന്ദ്ര നഗർ, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
Surendranagar Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Salimbhai Shahbudinbhai Pathan
BJP
--
--
Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai
IND
--
--
Sapra Vipul R.
IND
--
--
Sardarkhan Malek
IND
--
--
Vaghela Prakashbhai Bachubhai
IND
--
--
Rathod Anandbhai Pachanbhai
IND
--
--
Vaghela Dahyabhai Khengarbhai
IND
--
--
Hanifbhai Kayabhai Katiya
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Kamabhai Pethabhai Makwana
IND
--
--
Karimbhai Adambhai Urfe Bababhai
IND
--
--
Oghadbhai Sagarambhai Mer
HND
--
--
Dekavadiya Darjibhai Maganbhai (Patidar)
BSP
--
--
Advocate Shailesh N. Solanki
VPRP
--
--
Thakor Jaguji Kunvarji Urfe J.K. Thakor
IND
--
--
Rathod Ashokbhai Vitthalbhai
IND
--
--
Makwana Dalpatbhai Lagharbhai
IND
--
--
Jargela Hasanbhai Abdulbhai
IND
--
--
Daniya Aniruddhbhai Gandabhai
IND
--
--
Goltar Bhagvanbhai Maiyabhai
IND
--
--
Koli Rameshbhai Virsangbhai Vaghela
IND
--
--
Kalubhai Malubhai Vadaliya
IND
--
--
Koli Patel Laljibhai Chaturbhai
IND
--
--
Dost Mer
IND
--
--
Naresh Makwana
IND
--
--
Bhanjibhai Shekhava
IND
--
--
Bhupatbhai Laljibhai Solanki
IND
--
--
Bhavanbhai Devjibhai Vora
NCP
--
--
Parmar Ghoghajibhai Kanjibhai
IND
--
--
Patel Baldevbhai Jivabhai
IND
--
--
Bhathaniya Faridbhai Amijibhai
INC
--
--
Koli Patel Somabhai Gandalal
